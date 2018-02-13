TV celebs talk about the inspiration they draw from Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri

Mumbai: Mahashivratri is being celebrated and observed all across the world on February 13, 2018. The day that signifies the defeat of ignorance and darkness. Mahashivratri is one of the most important festivals for the Hindus and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

On the occasion of this pious festival, television celebrities talk about the significance of Lord Shiva in their lives.

Tejasswi Prakash: To the connoisseurs of art, Shiv is well known as Nataraja, master of all dance forms. As the perfect Yogi, he is credited with the source of all knowledge concerning the various yogas. Such is his prowess and divinity that Lord Vishnu in his incarnations as Rama and Krishna worshiped him with great reverence. He was dearer not only to gods but also to demons. When ever I'm insecure about anything 'Om Namah Shivaye' mantra helps me out.

Kunal Jaisingh: Shiva is the creator and the destroyer. Many demons like Ravana and Bhasmasur were his ardent followers to whom he gave several boons out of his unbound love and in the process invited great trouble for himself. Ever willing to help those who are in distress, he saved the worlds and all the gods by partaking Halahal during the churning of the oceans. I am a big follower of Mahadev.

Arshi Khan: I am a blessed devotee of Lord Shiva and everything about him is worth getting inspired. His third eye symbolizes that we should not always believe that we see until we are able to see it through our mind’s eye. Similarly, his Trishul symbolizes controlling our ego, mind and intellectual self.

Aly Goni: An uncontrolled mind can lead one to live a disastrous life. You cannot win your targets when you lose focus and fall prey to your desires and addictions. Therefore, it’s necessary to keep your mind aligned to your goals and heart too. Lord Shiva is god of meditation. I feel he inspires me to be focused. I am a big devotee of Shiva.

Yuvika Chaudhary: The fact that a great mass of heterogeneous cults and practices came to be associated with Lord Shiva, suggests that in his unlimited wisdom and boundless love as a world teacher and father of all, Lord Shiva, gives immense freedom to his followers to chose whatever path they want to follow for their self-realization. And I am experiencing it.

Mahika Sharma: Lord Shiva inspires me a lot. I love to follow him because he is known as the destroyer of evil. He couldn’t tolerate injustice and destroyed the evil in a fair manner. Similarly, even we should try to keep zero tolerance for the evil happening around us and take a stand against injustice.

Suyyash Rai: Mahadev inspires me to keep calm and keep moving on. He is called a Maha Yogi, because he meditated for hours for the well-being of the universe. His calm state of mind was disturbed only due to extreme reasons, but, otherwise he would always be in a meditative state of mind.

Shubhangi Atre: Shiva teaches us that our ego is the only thing that prevents us from attaining greatness. Its our ego only that comes between our goals and dreams, and makes us a less loving person. He never let his ego get the better of himself. On the other hand, nor did he tolerate anyone else’s ego.

Neha Marda: Lord Shiva always stayed away from wealth. You’re missing out on nothing in life if you’re not attached to wealth and materialistic things. Because materialistic happiness is temporary. You need to find your happiness in events and experiences, and not things. He helps me understanding materialistic happiness never stays for long.

How does Lord Shiva inspire you in living a better life? Share in the comment section below and spread the inspiration.

Happy Mahashiveratri folks!