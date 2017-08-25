Festivals are a part and parcel of life. And, it is indeed important to secure the future by taking care of the environment while we celebrate.

TV celebs have pledged to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi this year in a manner which is conducive to the environment, and thus securing a brighter future. Happy Ganesh Chathurthi.

Tejasswi Prakash: There are eco friendly idols available in the market, which use natural pigments for painting and raw materials like clay and paper pulp. I urge devotees to celebrate the festival pollution free using such idols, nature is god-gifted. We should not pollute it on the pretext of festivals.

Kunal Jaisingh: People bringing smaller idols at home should be encouraged to immerse the icon in a bucket of water or water tank at home. The idea of using a single Ganesh idol made of brass or stone every year should be propagated as well. The artisans using PoP should be encouraged to recycle and repaint the material used the following year. I wish we celebrate the festival pollution free.

Helly Shah: I urge devotees to use the traditional clay idols for celebration of Ganesh Chathurthi. Traditionally mud was used to make the idols and when immersed they would dissolve in the water symbolic of the very cycle of creation and dissolution in Nature. Lets celebrate and enjoy the festival keeping our environment free from pollution.

Manish Goplani: During this festival, fireworks and crackers are used in abundance by the devotees for expressing their happiness. This leads to air pollution, as harmful gases and toxic substances are released into the atmosphere. Also,the level of the respirable suspended particulate matter (RSPM) goes high in this season as small particles are released into the environment by these firecrackers. I urge the people not to burst crackers and to help in keeping our environment pollution-free. As God will never appreciate any damage to his creation.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Devotees celebrate the prestigious festival with loud music, massive speakers. During Anant Chaturdashi, which is the final day of the auspicious Ganesh festival, the roads are jam-packed, leading to an increase in air (particles from vehicles) and noise (excessive honking) pollution. I urge the devotees to keep our environment in mind and celebrate the festival pollution free.