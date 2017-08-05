Sanaya Irani / Niti Taylor: For the firsts, we have two choices. The first name that we always wanted inside the house is Sanaya Irani. She is not even new to the reality space. We have loved her adoring & cute persona in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla jaa & Nach Baliye. With her getting inside the show, we can totally bet that she’ll make it to the top 4. If Sanaya rejects the proposal, we have another good option - Niti Taylor. She has a great fan following and her controversies whether it be with her costars or her sudden exit from her show, make her apt for the season. Her fans would surely go insane with her presence in the house.

Hard Kaur: She is known for her antics in front of camera. Imagine what would happen if she gets locked in the house. She is bold, blunt and entertaining enough to be an apt contestant. In Jhalak we saw her persistent side as well. This bolstered our opinion about her being a competitive girl who won’t give it up easily.

Angela Krislinzki: Mandana Karimi, Elli Evram, Natasha Stankovic and many such beauties have been a part of the Bigg Boss house. One such beauty in the show could be Angela. She was last in the news for using Hrithik Roshan’s name to seek publicity. Her confused origin and her Splitsvilla experience would be some great things to explore for the viewers.

Ashwini Kalsekar: Every season has a vamp and for this year Ashwini could be a potential one. Not just the vamp factor, but Ashwini is also someone who takes no bullshit. She comes out as a powerful character and that is what the show requires.

Ruhi Singh: ‘Bigg Boss’, without a drama queen is unimaginable. Hell No! Ruhi Singh comes to the rescue. A pageant winner who debuted with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls, Ruhi is a diva. Her Instagram posts clearly prove the point. Also, we feel cupid might strike her in the house. Won’t it be double fun?

Jwala Gutta: It’s high time that the badminton star comes in the house. Jwala never really had a great career in badminton; she did few item songs in South and that’s pretty much it. She is an intriguing personality and we’re pretty sure the audience would love to see more of her side in the house.

Rani Chatterjee: During the last season we saw Bhojpuri sensation MonaLisa in the house and we want the Bhojpuri phatakas keep being part of the upcoming seasons as well. Rani Chatterjee is a big name in Bhojpuri film industry. Last when she came on Comedy Nights Bachao her peculiar laughter was enough to make us crave more of her. Bigg Boss makers hope you are hearing us!

Rithvik Dhanjani: Rithvik has often said that he’ll never do a show like Bigg Boss but this is a wish list and he has to be a part of our list. Rithvik is funny, witty, charming and a great contender. He is also quite famous in the reality TV genre; his presence will surely add the zing in the thing!

Vikkas Manaktala: Imagine the fireworks when Vikkas and Niti will come face to face in the show. Though chances of Niti coming in the show are bleak, it will still be fun to have Vikkas in the house with her. Vikkas’ and Niti’s equation will help the show gain more audience and it would be a treat for the audiences because catfights, shouts, squeals and tantrums will run amok!

Bhuvan Bam: BB ki vines in the house? It’s enough to skyrocket the TRP’s. Bhuvan won’t be much of a controversial contestant but won’t it be fun to see him in the house, cracking funny jokes and maybe roasting few other celebrities as well. If he doesn’t agree, the makers should kidnap him! (Just Kidding).

Elton Fernandez: Celebrities don’t just include actors and models. Elton Fernandez is a makeup artist and is known to have worked with big industry names like Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Monica Dogra and many more. For people who don’t know him much, he is a witty ‘openly’ gay man and is known for his no nonsense attitude.

Salman Yusuff Khan: A dancer in the house will surely make the whole house dance to his tunes. Salman is one name that comes to our mind first. He is competitive and would surely be a tough competitor in the show. We doubt if the makers haven’t approached him for the show yet.

Vikas Gupta: Vikas is a producer of Lost Boy productions. He would bring new dimensions in the house. Adding celebrities apart from actors make the show more appealing. Vikas is also someone who is intelligent and will easily tackle all the planning and plotting in the house. His intimate same-sex involvement with Parth Samthaan made headlines.

Parth Samthaan: Now we know this is something which actually cannot happen. The chances are rare! But just imagine if, by any chance the makers make this happen. Parth and Vikas coming together in the house! (The battle of the exes). A lot many revelations will happen and a lot of drama. Bring both of them together and we can guarantee the TRP charts blazing. Plus if Niti is also present in the show, well let’s end our imagination here itself!

This is more of a wish list and has no relation with anyone the producers are trying to get to. This season, it is rumored that 7 celebrities would be coming as duos from same family.