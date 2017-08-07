Rakshbandhan is an auspicious festival where the sacred relationship between brothers and sisters is celebrated. It is not necessary for people to be in a blood relation to celebrate this close bond. There are some girls who tie Rakhis on the wrists of guys they consider to be their brother. Such brother and sister pairs are called Rakhi-siblings. But again, not everyone is okay with the idea. At least not some TV actors. Tellychakkar spoke to some TV artists to find out just that.

Lopamudra Raut: I would never tie Rakhi to Salman Khan. I’ve been crushing on him since childhood. Not just for me but I cannot do this to my sister, because then if I tie rakhi to him even she’ll turn his sister. She’ll kill me for this! She is a big Salman Khan fan.

Debina Banerjee: For obvious reasons it has to be Gurmeet Choudhary

Digangana Suryavanshi: I’m okay with tying rakhi to anyone on screen but off-screen, no one! You never know who will play what in your next show. I don’t want that kind of awkwardness.

Tejaswi Prakash: I have a real brother so actually no one. No one is capable of being a brother. I’m not a believer of the Rakhi brother phenomenon.

Hiba Nawab: Shah Rukh Khan! He is my favorite. It has to be him. I just look at him very romantically.

Priyal Gor: Shantanu Maheshwari! He is too cute; I would like to be just friends with him and not bro-zone him.

These statements came from the ladies of the small screen; let’s see what the men from the TV world have to say.

Gaurav Khanna: All my co-actors! I don’t want to get a Rakhi tied from anyone of them. It will be such a disappointment for my fans; they have already seen us in certain way.

Rohan Mehra: I don’t think so any guy would like to get bro-zoned from Alia Bhatt. Neither would I.

Sartaj Gill: I don’t mind any current lady to tie me rakhi, they don’t excite me. Someone like Manisha Koirala, she was the only actor to engage my mind. Also, Lisa Ray! She was hot and someone I would never like or even imagine tying a Rakhi on my wrist.

Ankit Gera: Adaa Khan! I guess everybody knows the reason. So let’s keep it that way.

So now we know who out of your favorite actors would never wish to get into a Rakhi brother-sister relationship.

Tellychakkar wishes you loads of happiness on this Rakhshabandhan.