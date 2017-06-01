TV hunks reveal their idea of a ‘perfect girlfriend’

We all surely ogle our favourite TV actors and some of us even wonder how it would be like to date these glamorous stars! Don’t we?

While some of the hot hunks in the industry are happily married; some of them are still the most eligible bachelors around!

We at TellyChakkar.com spoke to your most loved TV actors on who they think is the ideal girlfriend!

Read on..

Kunal Jaisingh: For me, an ideal girlfriend is the one who is grounded; a simple, down-to-earth girl who doesn’t have an attitude. In a relationship, two people have to come together and walk together in their journey. So having an attitude or ego won’t work.

Abhishek Malik: An ideal girlfriend would be someone who is sensitive and compassionate for others, listens more and talks less. Someone who makes you feel like you’re the only one who matters in life besides her family. Makes you feel like you can tell her anything because you are comfortable with her. She should also pamper me no matter what. And lastly, if I’m not in the mood to talk, she should understand it.

Ankit Gera: A perfect girlfriend according to me should be understanding, good-looking, and intelligent. She should be a mixture of all these three things. That’s all I find to be perfect.

Paras Madaan: I think an ideal girlfriend would be a girl who’s like my mom. The main thing is whoever loves me should love my parents more than me. I need her to be there in good times and bad. I’m an old-school romantic. I would need her commitment and honesty. Everyone wants to stay together, but no one wants to commit. Looks also matter.

Harshad Arora: I don’t have a particular list of qualities for a perfect girlfriend. But she should definitely be a good conversationalist. A good intellect is attractive. The conversation between us should be effortless. A relationship moves head only when two people start talking, that’s when it clicks.

Leenesh Mattoo: A perfect girl for me would someone who understands me. A woman who will always stand by my side; and one who can make me smile even if there is no reason to.

Aww...that’s quite a pretty sorted list!