TV’s 'Super Moms' we wish existed in real life!

Not that we don’t love our mothers each and every day of our life but it’s that day of the year where you look at your mommy dear, and can’t help but feel grateful for everything that she’s done for you!

Yes, it’s Mother’s day!

It’s the day where all of us say ‘My mom is the best mom in the world’ but what about all the on-screen mothers?

Do they not deserve some credit too? After all, essaying a role of a mother on television is no less than a big responsibility.

We at TellyChakkar.com came up with a compilation of some of the coolest and most sorted mothers in Telly town we wish we all had.

Check it out:

The benevolent step-mom

Divyanka Tripathi aka Dr. Ishita Raman Bhalla in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is the selfless stepmother who has defied all the regular step-mom notions we’ve ever had. She not only is dedicated towards her profession but her love for children can be easily noticed by how she loves Ruhi and Adi, her step-children. If only we could come across such doting step-moms in real life?

The headstrong mom

Who says a child simply needs their fathers’ strong support to be successful in life? Prachi Shah aka Sharda Solanki in Colors’ Ek Shringar - Swabhiman is the mother of two girls who remains unbridled, no matter what life throws at her. She is the rock of her daughters’ life, and we just admire her courage!

The comic-plush mom

Won’t we all just adore a mom who can make us laugh and act pricey, just because a little drama never hurts? Ratna Pathak Shah aka Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is the ultimate mother goals. She is smart, independent, funny and knows how to pun anyone perfectly.

The godmother of mothers

She is the mother you can’t hate. She is the mother you can’t point out flaws in. She is the exact opposite of selfish, can cook up a storm any time of the day and her garba skills will leave you in awe. Disha Vakani aka Daya Jethalal Gada in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta’s Ooltah Chasmah is hands down the best motherly figure we’ve seen on-screen!

The fighter mom

The ever patient mother who is always protective of her children and can fight back supernatural powers too! Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar aka Simar Bharadwaj from Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka is the superwoman mom that we bet all of you want in your life. There will be nothing left to be scared of when you have a mom who can fight all odds, even supernatural ones!

The keep-calm mom

Minus all the drama, and add all the calmness, and what you get is a passionate and thoughtful mother whose first priority will always be you. Moon Banerrjee aka Asha Bose who plays Sonakshi’s mother in Sony’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is the soothing solution to all of Sonakshi’s ordeals and we would always want our mom to be like that!

Which mom is your favourite? Do let us know in the comment box below!!