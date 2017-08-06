Today is Friendship day and we are sure everyone must be reminiscing the friendship bonds their favorite TV shows showcased.

Tellychakkar brings to you an elaborate list of TV shows that gave us serious friendship goals. Yuvi and Ranveer’s bond is exactly what you and your bff must be sharing, Gunjan and Samrat’s bickering is something you and your bestie must be doing on daily basis, Sanju & his innocent gangs’ mischief is what we all have been a part of.

We all can relate to these characters which is why they were so popular in the first place, we all have been through it. So let’s go to a nostalgia trip of some TV shows which gave us #FriendshipGoals.

Remix

Star One’s most memorable and loved show was Remix. Karan Wahi and his other star cast rose to fame post the success of the show. The daily itself has had a re-run on the channel numerous times. Yuvi, Anwesha, Tia, Ranveer’s squad is everyone’s desire till date. C’mon accept it guys we all wanted a Tia in our group and ladies you did long for a guy with Yuvi’s endearing charm.

Miley jab Hum Tum

Hal chal ho dil mein… that’s enough to bring back all the memories of this show. Gunjan, Samrat, Nupur and Mayank were characters we all can relate to. The series was aired for 2 continuous years and spread its magic. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal’s marriage was also an outcome of the show.

Dil Mil Gaye (DMG)

Along with Miley jab Hum Tum, the only other show that kept the channel surviving in its last stage. A sequel to popular drama Sanjeevani, DMG had bunch of doctor friends who interned in a hospital. The daily chronicled their lives. The show was a huge success and ran for 3 years. Armaan & Riddhima’s Jodi was one of the most famous and loved duo on Indian TV. Just accept it, you always wished to be in a cool hospital like Sanjeevani. Can’t deny that right?!

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

This MTV show was a phenomenon in the recent times. Parth and Niti Taylor’s fan following went blitz post the show. With a high-school backdrop, KYY was every teen’s reality check. The drama had a stellar star cast with characters like Nandini Murthy, Manik Malhotra, Navya Naveli, Cabir Dhawan, Madhyam Singhania & many more. Still missing them?

Dil Dosti Dance

Friendship based on the crux of Dancing? D3 was every dancers delight. Every dancing crew could surely relate to the show. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to state thathe show was the only anchor to the dwindling channel TRPs. Anyway, Reyansh, Kriya, Swayam and Sharon were the soul of D3 and the viewers showered immense love to them.

Shakalaka Boom Boom

Sanju with his magic pencil and his gang! Remember those days? I think we don’t even need to talk much about it. All the 90’s kid would just know what we are trying to say.

Missing your friends already? Then go, call them or meet them, catch up with them and get back to Tellychakkar for more juicy gossips.