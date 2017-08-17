Gentle eyes that see so much, paws that have the quiet touch. Purrs to signal 'all is well' and show more love than words could tell. Graceful movements touched with pride, a calming presence by our side. A friendship that takes time to grow. Small wonder why we love them so #dory #nemo #catsarepawsome #animallover #ilovecats ----- Cats are one the oldest animals who've lived alongside humans. They r also the most misunderstood and feared pets. Because they give a very 'I don't care who you are' vibe. But if u really truly get to know what their body language actually means you will know they are probably the most adorable animals and companions. They love truly(even if it's on their terms) and their purrs are truly the highest level of vibrations felt. They say in old legends that if a cat is truly happy and are at their highest level of vibrations, they have the capability of Teleporting. (Wooaaahhhh) Cats are truly a gift to humans and if u understand their love you will really really feel special. I know I do when my cats choose to come to me.. And it becomes a picture worth sharing

