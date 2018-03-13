Home > Tv > features
TV Stars and their unique ‘INSTA’ story

Mumbai: An ideal click needs no description. It itself is an ‘expression’. It itself is a ‘story’. And our tinsel town celebs utilize this ‘story telling platform’ in the best possible way. They share their stories via pictures which speak a thousand words.

Our actors love to stay connected with their fans and that’s why even after being occupied with work schedules and prior commitments, they take time out to share a slice of their life through their social media platforms. 

Have a look at few of the unique INSTA pictures shared by your favourite TV celebs and the true message behind them. 

Dalljiet Kaur - ''This painting depicts the free spirit and courage of women to break free''

Kajol Srivastava - ''You are perfect just the way you are''.

Priyamvada Kant - ''Dress up like going to a party later on''.

Rashami Desai - ''Dancing has always been my first love''.

Sheeba - ''An actor's life is always vibrant and interesting''.

Smiriti Kalra - ''Holi is incomplete without colours and friends''.

Jasmin Bhasin - ''Leave your inhibitions behind by letting your heart guide you''.

Tannaz Irani - ''10 years to Bhaktyaar's”.

Ruhi Chaturvedi - ''Always ready to slay it with looks''.

 
 
