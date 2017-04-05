TV stars gear up for IPL mania

The season of cricket lovers is finally back!!!

Yes, the excitement is just soaring high among the cricket fans as IPL is back with its new season and is set to hit the stadiums soon.

Our tinsel town celebs are not shying away from showing their enthusiasm for IPL and they too have their own favourite teams to support.

Read on to know more about our TV star's craze for IPL.

Karan Wahi – I am split for choices since I have cricketer friends who are playing for different teams. Virat Kohli is in Bangalore, Shikhar Dhawan is in Hyderabad and Hardik Pandya is playing for the Mumbai team, so it's going to be a tough time for me (laughs).

Preetika Rao – My support goes to Mumbai Indians though I love Virat Kohli. Really looking forward to catch up on the matches.

Rohan Mehra – I am supporting Mumbai Indians but my favourite player is none other than Virat Kohli. I would love to watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches to know where my loyalties actually lies.

Shakti Arora – Being a true Mumbaikar, I am supporting Mumbai Indians and I love all the players. Other than them, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are my favourite players.

Vrushika Mehta – My support goes to Mumbai Indians because I love Sachin Tendulkar, who is my favourite player. Although he won’t be playing but he is there with the team so I will pass my love to the Mumbai Indians team.

Dheeraj Dhoopar – With an amazing set of players, Mumbai Indians is my favourite team. I am also looking forward to see Virat Kohli’s innings in the IPL series.

So, which team are you supporting, folks? Do let us know in the comment section below.