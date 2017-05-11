Unknown facts about ‘Asli Champion’ Suniel Shetty that you must KNOW!

The 'He Man' of Bollywood Suneil Shetty is back on TV, with his new show India’s Asli Champion Hai Dum!

Bollywood’s asli superstar is hosting the special stunt based series that airs every weekend on &TV.

The versatile actor has entertained all with comedy, action and romantic acts in various movies. Though he is an iconic public figure, very few people know about him and his personal life.

Tellychakkar.com thus presents few unknown facts about Suniel Shetty, that you must know!!!

Suniel holds a degree in Hotel Management and has an affinity towards food. His favourite food are Tillwywali Kulfi, Fish curry and Thai cuisine, while he is allergic to prawns.

Apart from hotels, he also owns a apparel boutique named Mischief. A unique name it is!

He has acted in an English film ‘Don’t Stop Dreaming’ and a Tamil film ‘12B’.

He holds a black belt in kickboxing.

Sonali Bendre had a crush on him.

During his debut film Balwan, no actress was ready to work with him, as he was a new comer. Late actress Divya Bharti accepted the offer, and they gave a super hit.

His favourite book is Sunny Days by Sunil Gavaskar.

After the 9/11 attacks in the USA, he was stopped at the Los Angeles airport as he carried a beard that time (for his movie Kaante). The officials suspected him but let him off after he was recognized as an Indian actor.

He enjoys listening to Bryan Adams.

Woaaah!! Aren’t these facts too fascinating???

Watch Suniel in his dhamakedar avatar every weekend at 9 pm.