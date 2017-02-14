Valentine’s Special: Perfect gift ideas from SAB TV actors

Today is the day of love, romance and affection!

On this day of Valentine’s, couples gift their partner something special to showcase their love for each other.

If you are in a relationship and clueless on what to gift your partner, then here’s SAB TV actors helping you with some amazing gift ideas which will make your partner all starry eyed.

Mishkat Varma (Ichhapyaari Naagin): Women and shopping go hand in hand. What can be any other better idea than taking your partner out for shopping? Give her your credit/debit card and she will be the happiest person on earth.

Aniruddh Dave (YARO): I believe everyday is Valentine’s Day for couples. The love and care should not differ day wise. Keep the ‘surprise’ element always alive. Apart from materialistic things spend quality time with your partner. One should know their partner and their wishes. My wife wanted a puppy hence I gifted her pet dog which she loved it.

Bhavya Gandhi (Taarak Mehta): In this timeless world, spending quality time with your partner is the best Valentine’s Day present. We gift our partners on birthdays and other occasions as well but on this day make the person feel special by spending entire day together.

Himanshu Soni (Khatmal-E-Ishque): I think one should give ample amount of happiness to their partner every single day, not only Valentine’s Day.

Abhishek Bajaj (Dil Deke Dekho): An ideal gift to give this Valentine’s Day is a gold rose as it would never fade away and always look fresh. Also one can make a scrap book where you can add photos and caricatures. Few years later when you see those gifts it will revive your memories.

