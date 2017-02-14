Valentine’s Special: Perfect gift ideas from SAB TV actresses

After speaking to male SABTV actors, it’s now turn for SAB actresses to share best gift ideas a partner can gift to their loved ones on Valentine’s Day. Read on!

Aditi Sajwan (Chidiya Ghar): Plan one or two days holiday to spend some quality time with your partner. One can make collage of old pictures and frame it on the wall. Also make a video which will have your favourite pictures having a nice song in the background.

Shafaq Naaz (Chidiya Ghar): Try to spend time with your partner and cook his favourite dish.

Aishwarya Sakhuja (Trideviyaan): Gift your loved ones plant as whenever he will water it, memories will flow by. Plant is an environmental friendly gift and it will also nurture love.

Malini Kapoor (YARO): I think best Valentine’s Day gift will be taking your partner out for a holiday. If time permits then a proper holiday or just a day trip away from city because travel gives you an experience that cannot be compared to any materialistic gift.

Shalini Sahuta (Trideviyaan): You can gift your male partner a nice watch, perfume or invest money in fixed deposit for better future.

Priyal Gor (Ichhapyaari Naagin): The best gift that you can give your partner is taking them out for shopping and spending the entire day together. To make it more romantic, one can go out for candle light dinner.

