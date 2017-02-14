Hot Downloads

Features

#ValentinesDaySpecial: TV couples and their ROMANTIC Instapics

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2017 06:53 PM

Love is immortal, it never dies!


On this special occasion of Valentine’s Day, the social networking sites are filled with romantic pictures of TV jodis.


Have a look out these love-dovey Instapics of madly in love TV couples and their wishes for each other.


Anita-Rohit


Karan-Bipasha

Drashti-Neeraj

A post shared by drashti (@dhamidrashti) on


Mahhi-Jay

A post shared by Mahhi Vij (@mahhivij) on


Vin-Nita

Happy valentines day

A post shared by Vin Rana (@vinrana) on


Raj-Pooja

So it's 12am in #hawaii so I can officially wish you a very happy #valentineday 2017 @ppgor09 lots of love my baby mwaaah :))

A post shared by Raj Singh Arora 1 (@rajsingharora_actor) on


Sambhavna-Avinash

#hubby #gift #prada #pradasunglasses #happyvalentinesday #happiness #love #couple #whoop @imavinashdwivedi

A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial) on


Sheena-Rohit

Happy Valentine's Day to all!

A post shared by Rohit Purohit (@iamrohit08) on


Sharad-Keerti


Mohit-Sanaya


Aamir-Sanjeeda


Srishty-Manish

Happy Valentine's Day love! #valentines #valentinesday #love #happiness #life #us #mansri

A post shared by Srishty Rode (@srishtyrode24) on


Arjun-Neha

Good morning ppl.. Happy Valentines Day

A post shared by Neha ️Ayaan ️Arjun (@nehaswami) on


Ravi-Sargun


Aishwarya-Rohit

Nooooo.. it's not because it's valentines day..it's just cuz I miss u..come see me soon @rohitnag9

A post shared by Aishwarya Sakhuja (@ash4sak) on


Keith-Rochelle


Hina-Rocky

Countdown has begun

A post shared by Hina Khan (@_hinakhan_) on


Dipika-Shoaib


Nakuul-Jankee


Shabbir-Kanchi

...SHE ... who makes it all sooo amazzzzing. #happyvalentinesday #love #alwaysandforever @kanchikaul

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on


Dheeraj-Vinny

Happy Valentines Day My Love .. !!!

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on


Rohan-Kanchi

Happy Valentine's Day! Today I thank YOU for always being there! #mybetterhalf#mypartnerincrime <3

A post shared by Kanchi Singh (@kanchisingh09) on


Apurva-Shilpa


Karanvir-Teejay

