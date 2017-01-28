Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Yash Nain
Yash Nain

quickie
Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

I want to fly: Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
28 Jan 2017 07:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Apologizing is the solution to all the problems : Faizal Rashid & Chetan Bhagat
Apologizing is the solution to all the problems... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
28 Jan 2017 07:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sanjay Leela Bhansali SLAPPED on sets of Padmavati
Sanjay Leela Bhansali SLAPPED on sets of Padmavati | watch it
more videos Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Want a happy marriage? Follow these 5 tips from Abhishek Bajaj

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jan 2017 06:23 PM

The ongoing track of SAB TV’s much loved comedy show Dil Deke Dekho is now focusing on the post married life of Rahul (Abhishek Bajaj) and Preet (Anju Jadhav). Currently, Rahul is finding himself totally stuck between his family and his wife.

Abhishek Bajaj, who plays Rahul, is quite witty by nature in real life and using his good sense of humour, he shared some tips for all the married men. Read on to know what Abhishek has to share –

 

Helmets and wives are almost the same. Your life will be saved only when you will let them sit on your head.

If you consider yourself as Sher  then consider your wife as Sherawali Mata. A man’s pain can be understood by only those who have gone through it. It’s very difficult to maintain balance between your family and wife. A husband is like a pendulum. It’s all depends on the time as on which side he will be.

 

Shaadi se pehle zindagi garmjoshi mein hoti hai aur shaadi ke kuch din baad tak madhoshi mein. Agar zindagi bachani hai toh zindagi bita do khamoshi mein.

Never praise anyone; never praise your family in front of your wife and never praise your wife in front of your family. In Rahul Shastri’s words, if you will praise anymore more then apki Lantern lag jayegi.

 

If you will feel that if you can handle both then I would say that kutta paalo, sher paalo lekin kabhi bhi galatfehmi mat paalo. You can’t make both of them happy at the same time and you can’t go along with both of them at the same time.

 

Agree or disagree? Do share your views with us. 

Tags > Tips, happy marriage, Abhishek Bajaj, Dil Deke Dekho, SAB TV,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest