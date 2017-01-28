Want a happy marriage? Follow these 5 tips from Abhishek Bajaj

The ongoing track of SAB TV’s much loved comedy show Dil Deke Dekho is now focusing on the post married life of Rahul (Abhishek Bajaj) and Preet (Anju Jadhav). Currently, Rahul is finding himself totally stuck between his family and his wife.

Abhishek Bajaj, who plays Rahul, is quite witty by nature in real life and using his good sense of humour, he shared some tips for all the married men. Read on to know what Abhishek has to share –

Helmets and wives are almost the same. Your life will be saved only when you will let them sit on your head.

If you consider yourself as Sher then consider your wife as Sherawali Mata. A man’s pain can be understood by only those who have gone through it. It’s very difficult to maintain balance between your family and wife. A husband is like a pendulum. It’s all depends on the time as on which side he will be.

Shaadi se pehle zindagi garmjoshi mein hoti hai aur shaadi ke kuch din baad tak madhoshi mein. Agar zindagi bachani hai toh zindagi bita do khamoshi mein.

Never praise anyone; never praise your family in front of your wife and never praise your wife in front of your family. In Rahul Shastri’s words, if you will praise anymore more then apki Lantern lag jayegi.

If you will feel that if you can handle both then I would say that kutta paalo, sher paalo lekin kabhi bhi galatfehmi mat paalo. You can’t make both of them happy at the same time and you can’t go along with both of them at the same time.

Agree or disagree? Do share your views with us.