Tv > features
Watch Ekta Kapoor and her actors take the #HalfGirlfriend challenge

17 May 2017 06:05 PM

Bollywood’s much anticipated ‘Half Girlfriend’ is all set to release on 19 May and our television fraternity is all bonkers for it.

Yesterday, all of our favourite TV celebs took to Instagram where they challenged each other to list out their very own half relationships. They then had nominated others to continue the chain of challenge.

It seems that TV hottie Mouni Roy embarked upon this innovative idea.

As the Shraddha-Arjun starrer is being produced by none other than Balaji Motion Pictures, Mouni passed on the challenge to the enigmatic Ekta Kapoor.
And so it grew into a long chain including actors like Krystle Dsouza, Karan Wahi, Kara Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani and a few more.

Take a look at how they went about the Half Girlfriend challenge:

Thanks @imouniroy love ur #halfrelationships these r mine @krystledsouza @anitahassanandani

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on

#Halfgirlfriend #Halfrelationships @aditi_bhatia4 @ruhaanikad @bharti.laughterqueen

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

#halfgirlfriend #halfrelationship @divyankatripathidahiya ️

A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad) on

So cool, aren’t they? How’d we wish if we could be a part of this challenge chain!

What do you think?

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, #HalfGirlfriend challenge, Shraddha-Arjun, Krystle Dsouza, Karan Wahi, Kara Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani,

