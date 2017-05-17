Watch Ekta Kapoor and her actors take the #HalfGirlfriend challenge

Bollywood’s much anticipated ‘Half Girlfriend’ is all set to release on 19 May and our television fraternity is all bonkers for it.

Yesterday, all of our favourite TV celebs took to Instagram where they challenged each other to list out their very own half relationships. They then had nominated others to continue the chain of challenge.

It seems that TV hottie Mouni Roy embarked upon this innovative idea.

As the Shraddha-Arjun starrer is being produced by none other than Balaji Motion Pictures, Mouni passed on the challenge to the enigmatic Ekta Kapoor.

And so it grew into a long chain including actors like Krystle Dsouza, Karan Wahi, Kara Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani and a few more.

Take a look at how they went about the Half Girlfriend challenge:

For you @ektaravikapoor ! Wishing the whooolee team of #HalfGirlfriend all my love & luck. And would further request @iamsanjeeda & @karanvirbohra to speak about their respective #Halfs! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 16, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

Thanks @imouniroy love ur #halfrelationships these r mine @krystledsouza @anitahassanandani A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on May 16, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

#Halfgirlfriend #Halfrelationships @aditi_bhatia4 @ruhaanikad @bharti.laughterqueen A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on May 16, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

#halfgirlfriend #halfrelationship @divyankatripathidahiya ️ A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad) on May 16, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

#halfrelationship #Halfgirlfriend i nominate @karantacker and @sehban_azim for the half relationship challenge ... Also @rithvik_d its ur time to take trail ahead... A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on May 16, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

#halfrelationships #halfgirlfriend thank you @imkaranwahi for making it official I nominate my @ravidubey2312 and @sargunmehta A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on May 16, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

@imkaranwahi I see your challenge and and here's my raise ! "Contestant se thodi zyaada, aur Doost Se Thoodi Kum! "@divyankatripathidahiya I nominate you for my #halfrelationship #halfgirlfriend ️ A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on May 16, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

My #HalfRelationship... Nominated by @karantacker @ruhaanikad @alygoni Nominating @terence_here AND NOMINATING ALL MY FANS! Why don't you all open up your #HalfRelationships! A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on May 16, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

So here I go.. my half relationship and I nominate @divyankatripathidahiya @krishna_mukherjee786 @arjitaneja and @mrunalofficial2016 come one guysss #halfgirlfriend #halfRelationship A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on May 16, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

@rohitreddygoa and @alygoni .. i nominated you two as my #HalfRelationships aka my #HalfGirlfriends so now its your turn to do so and all of us have a date on #19thMay n we are watching #HalfGirlfriend ...! A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on May 16, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

So cool, aren’t they? How’d we wish if we could be a part of this challenge chain!

What do you think?