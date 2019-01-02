Features

We would love to see THESE couples embracing parenthood in the year 2019

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2019 08:47 PM

MUMBAI: Many television couples have been married for quite some time now but haven’t embraced parenthood yet. We present to you a few couples whom we would love to see become parents soon.

1] Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

Mohit and Sanaya are one the most loved couples of television. The duo married in the year 2016. By now, fans want to see them in their new phase, and we are sure they would be super cool parents to their children.

2] Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

The superstar couple of television, Divyanka and Vivek, has a massive fan following. The audiences are very fond of them. Every time Divyanka and Vivek come for a media interaction, they are always asked when they would become parents. If you remember, when there were asked about the same on Nach Baliye, they said it would happen in 2019. We wish they embrace this beautiful journey this year.

3] Debina and Gurmeet

Debina and Gurmeet have been married for quite some time, and their diehard fans would love to see them as parents. We are sure they would be the best parents to their kids.

4] Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Anita and Rohit have been married for 6 years now, and the couple is one of the most adorable and cute couples on television. They have a huge fan following, and their well-wishers would love to see them walking on this beautiful path.

5] Kishwar Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Kishwar and Suyyash are one of the most famous couples on television and have been married for a few years now. We would love to see them having kids, as they would make for great parents.

Tags > Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Debina Banerjee, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, TellyChakkarf,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on Kanpur Waale...

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on Kanpur Waale Khuranas
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
02 Jan 2019 06:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rajat Tokas's make up room diaries from the sets of Naagin 3
Rajat Tokas's make up room diaries from the... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on Kanpur Waale...

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on Kanpur Waale Khuranas
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Juhi
Juhi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days