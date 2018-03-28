When the actors ‘dressed to kill’ at TellyChakkar’s 13th B’Day bash

Mumbai: The entire television industry came together under one roof. The occasion? Well, it was TellyChakkar’s 13th birthday bash!!!

TellyChakkar, India’s oldest web-portal, has continued providing its readers all the exclusive news from the entertainment industry for the last 13 years. And to celebrate its birthday, the party was held in style at Bandra’s Tally Nation.

The dress code for the occasion was ‘Dress to kill’ and all we could say is that the celebs who walked into the party indeed killed us with their panache.

If slaying the Red carpet was a job, these celebrities surely would have been the masters. TellyChakkar lists down the celebs who aced their red carpet look.

Here goes the list (without following any particular order)…

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali –

Well, she knows how to flaunt the classic look so aptly and elegantly at the red carpet…one glance at Sanjeeda Shaikh’s attire and you’ll understand what we are talking about. With her pastel pink jumpsuit and subtle makeup, the TV actress blew our minds. All we could do was stare and adore her beauty. And of course her husband Aamir Ali looked quite the macho male with his unshaven look and white trousers and designer shirt. This is one couple who really go well together. Like they are made for each other.

Erica Fernandes –

As soon as Erica walked the red carpet, she drew all the attention towards her. All the eyes were stuck at the beautiful Fernandes. Just like a princess straight out of a fairytale, Erica looked exquisite in her black wavy attire. The actress, who is known for her makeup skills, kept it subtle for the night.

Aishwarya Sakhuja –

Talk about killing with style and attitude, Aishwarya Sakhuja does the job without even an ounce of guilt. In her white jumpsuit, the lady gave a killer look. She walked the red carpet like a true diva. We loved her stylish jewellery, which of course was the highlight of the night. It added much glamour to her look.

Akanksha Puri –

Television’s gorgeous Parvati looked ultra gorgeous on the red carpet. The lady looked extremely sensuous in her black piece divided in three parts and conjoined by rings. Her plum lips, wavy hair, white nails matching her stilettos added much oomph to her glamorous look. Well, when the ‘Calendar Girl’ walks in, what else can you expect?

Parul Chaudhary –

The biggest or shall we say the hottest stunner of the night was Parul Chaudhary. The Piya Albela actress looked completely opposite of her screen look. Like a glam doll, Parul walked the red carpet and grabbed everyone’s attention. We can’t stop talking about her dress as well.

Akanksha Singh –

What Akanksha Singh wore was something really risky; not every actress can carry such attire while maintaining the class and elegance. Her dress and her leather boots were perfect combo for a party. Her wavy hair and dark matte lips were only killing us more without a dagger. Special mention, her grace was amplified when her better half Kunal Sain accompanied her.

Shivya Pathania –

Who can kill more than Mogambo? A female Mogambo! Shivya took a risk of wearing something different and it completely paid off. Her nude makeup and red coloured attire were raising eyebrows.

Helly Shah –

A backless black velvet one piece can never go wrong. Especially when someone like Helly wears it! In her high hells, wavy hair and subtle makeup, Helly looked beautiful and classic. Looking at her one could just say ‘7 Khoon Maaf.’

Shakti Arora –

Well, we can’t really stop gushing over Shakti’s look at the 13th B’day bash. His pompadour, long military coloured overcoat was perfect for the evening. But what drew everyone’s attention were his boots. Ah, one look at them and the guys would be envying.

Ravi Dubey –

The hot actor looked dapper in his attire. If you ask us to describe Ravi and his attire…well, honestly, we are short of words. He just looked awesome. All we could think was steal him and keep him with us till our 100th birthday bash.

Ajaz Khan –

A brief glance at Khan’s dapper look and we could only utter – ‘Ek Number Manas’! Ajaz’s look was really cool and he was indeed dressed to kill. We really want to steal his wardrobe after looking at him in the party. No wonder a lot of girls surely would have tried their hands on the reality star.

Zain Imam –

Zain chose to keep it casual. His white shirt and beige pants were hot enough to make all the girls drool. We are not sure if it was Zain’s wardrobe or his impeccable smile that killed us. The actor with his cuteness and smile slayed us all…

Gaurav Khanna –

Gaurav chose a very classy blazer to complete his look. Honestly, we wanted to loot his look. His dimples added charm to his smile while his better half Akanksha complimented him very well.

Arjun Bijlani –

The hot TV actor preferred a simple yet alluring look. He chose denims in the summer night and well, we couldn’t stop gazing at him. His sneakers very well complimented his attire. For a summer night this was a perfect wear. We must confess that we will ‘Marjawan’ on his stylish get up.

