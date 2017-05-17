Why we are EXCITED for Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai Take 2

‘Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai: Take 2’ is BACK!

The iconic sitcom, produced by JD Majethia (Hatts Off production) and directed by Deven Bhojani (who also plays Dushyant), is back as a web series after 11 long years. To be aired on Hotstar, every Tuesdays from 16 May, the wait seems to be finally getting over.

Apart from the much loved characters of Maya (Ratna Pathak Shah), Indravardan (Satish Shah), Roshesh (Rajeev Kumar), Sahil (Sumeet Raghavan) and Monisha (Rupali Ganguly), there will be some new characters also joining the cast. Also with the series, showing their lives post a seven years time jump, the makers promise that it would be lot more fun.

Here we bring five reasons why you should watch the show. Read on-

New entries

In the new season, Dushyant’s wife Sonia will be played by the popular actress Aishwarya Sakhuja. Also Sahil-Monisha' son Guddu will be introduced, who will be the perfect combo of bargaining queen Monisha, and the high society Maya.

Maya-Monisha's banter

Maya's sarcasm and Monisha innocence have always entertained us; time to relish it back. Monisha 'cheap thrills' might have been fun but Maya had a different take. All these years, we terrible missed Maya's “how middle class” and “ohh my my”. Also it would be interesting to watch whether the bechara Sahil, who has always been torn between his mom and wife, has found any relief.

New look of the cast

In the earlier season, Maya used to wear off shoulder blouses but in this season the look is classy. Also putting a 'natural' avatar, she has also dumped the hair dye. Roshesh too has got a new hairstyle, while Monisha had ditched her skirts and frocks to a more mature look. While Indravardan has just added a few kilos, Sahil continues to look his charming best.

Roshesh’s poetry

Our ears have been terribly missing Roshesh's poems, isn't it??? And guess what, apart from his Momma, he will now have his lady love (Urvashi Upadhyay) to give him company. So leave aside pappad, momma's saree or Madhusudan Phupa's death, we think Roshesh will go all romantic this season.

Anytime anywhere!

As this time the seriesz is ona digital platform, we can catch up on it anytime anywhere, and on the go. So while you tire it out in the public transport, or having sleepless nights, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will be giving you company throughout!

