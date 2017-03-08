WomensDay: Bong actors and their 'women' inspiration

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, it’s time to remember all those lovely ladies who played and plays an important role in men’s life and celebrate their contribution. With this aim in mind, we buzzed some popular actors of Bengali films and television and asked who their women idols are…Read on to know what they said…

Neel Bhattacharya: Women are the pillars of this society. All the mothers are my idol. They give new life…and without them we are just incomplete.

Kunal Banerjee: My idol is our honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Well, saying so, I won’t say that I support a particular party but I admire her fearless attitude and leadership quality. I just salute this lady who being a woman, single handedly formed a party and now is the leader of it. To everyone, she might be a Didi but to me, she is a living legend.

Saurav Das: Well, there are two types of answers for this question: one is funny and the other is serious. I will start with the funny thing. My lady idols are all those women whom I have dated because one after the other had left me and I got more encouragement to move forward in life and career. And the serious answer for this question, like everyone else, is: my mother. My mother gave me life. If she were not there, I wouldn’t have existed. She has been there for me throughout my life. I guess we both are kids to each other. When I was a kid she used to take care of me. Now when I have grown up I take care of her. Even now, when I earn much more than my mom, she never forgets to give me Rs. 200 every alternate days to support the cost of my car’s petrol. Considering the car that I drive now, that amount might not suffice but that gesture of hers is something that I love. My mom of course is my inspiration. My Dida (grandmother) is another inspiration. She is the person who had taken care of me when I was a toddler.

Farhan Imroze: I have very few WOMEN in my life. Most of them are Angels or Goddesses.

Ishaan Mazumder: Of course, my mom is my idol in real life. And I would say that being a woman is such a wonderful thing indeed. Women play different roles in our life like by being our mom, wife and daughter. I respect them in every way they are. My mom did lots of sacrifices for our entire family. Whatever I am today is all because of her.

Rajdeep Gupta: I think for every son, his mother is the most important person in his life. I don’t know if she is the lady idol of my life but she is the pillar of my life. She’s been my friend, my teacher, my guide and I love her to the moon and back.

Happy Women's Day!