WomensDay: Bong TV actresses on the best part of being a woman

To celebrate women's achievements, today (8 March), the world is celebrating International Women's Day. Women play an important role not just at home but also in the society in their own ways. We all have our own reasons to be happy that we are women and actresses are no different.

So, to mark the occasion of Women's Day, Tellychakkar.com quizzed a few TV actresses of Bengal to know that according to them what the best part of being a woman is…

Over to them-

Shampa Banerjee: The best part of being a woman in my opinion is being mentally dead strong which gives her the immense power to sustain in any situation. Moreover, she is the mother which gives her the supreme state in the universe in my opinion.

Debattama Saha: Actually, it’s difficult to put emphasis on a particular point. I love being a woman not because as a woman I can do a lot of things but because the word itself has a deep meaning.

Prapti Chatterjee: The best part of being a woman I feel is to be able to carry life forward …No women, No life…

Amila Sadhukhan: W-wonderful, O-outstanding, M-marvelous, A-adorable, N-nice…this is all…of course, I am proud to be a woman. Women are the most important thing in this world. They are the most beautiful creature in this world.

Debaparna Chakraborty: Being a woman I have faced a lot of problems; both socially and mentally. Life has crashed me down several times. But I believe that I have that strength to transform pain into power and the best part of being a woman is: I am independent and I am living my own dreams.

Happy Women's Day!!