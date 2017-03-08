WomensDay: TV stars celebrate #TheGreatIndianWoman

It is well said that ‘a woman is the epitome of tenderness, care, and wisdom’.

Women’s day celebrates womanhood and their liberty, equality, freedom and justice.

On this special day you can make your woman feel special for the things she has done for you. It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements and love and care that they share for their family and loved ones.

Tellychakkar.com, while celebrating Women’s Day asked our TV stars who according to them is #TheGreatIndianWoman in their life.

Jasmin Bhasin: My mother is that special woman in my life. Whatever I have learnt that helped me succeed in life, is all because of my mom. She taught me to be strong and always approach life positively no matter what. I wished her but can’t take her out as she lives in Kota.

Vin Rana: I believe everyday should be Women’s Day. I am attached to my mother, sisters and wife a lot. I can’t imagine my life without them. Recently when I went to Delhi, I took all of them for dinner. Women make life more beautiful and content, so always keep them happy and shower your love.

Eisha Singh: My mom is the one person I admire and love the most. She is the most selfless person and the day I become even a fraction of what she is, I will feel like I have achieved everything I’d set out for. I do not need a special day to make her feel important because she deserves to be pampered every single day of the year. Indian women have come a long way but there are miles to go before we achieve complete equality of the sexes.

Kunal Jaisingh: The only special woman in life is my mother. She passed away few years back but I still feel her presence. She is my inspiration and has always encouraged me. One thing that my mom has taught me is to stay grounded no matter where you reach in life. She got me adept to the realities of life.

Disha Parmar: For me every woman is special. It is a woman who brings men into this world and raises them with love and care. So, there must be an acknowledgement and respect of that fact. As they say, behind every successful man there is a woman and this saying is true because no man can be what he is without the love and support of one, be it his mother, wife or sister. I will take this opportunity to wish my mom a very happy Women’s Day as she is special one in my life.

Do tell us who is #TheGreatIndianWoman in your life?