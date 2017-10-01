They say coffee and conversations are a lethal combination. Today, (1 October) is World Coffee Day*and as the old adage goes, surely, a lot can happen over coffee

Ssharad Malhotraa: I drink one cup of coffee, a day, at least. Coffee and conversations are a good combination. I go to a coffee shop in Malad, once in 15 days at least and I love having Matka coffee there. In a stressful life, a dose of caffeine is not a bad idea.

Gunjan Utreja: There was a time when I would begin my day with coffee and sometimes even end it with one. However, I have cut down on my caffeine intake, so I only drink coffee shots occasionally before an event or a workout, to get that kick. I enjoy both, a classic cold coffee as well as a hot cappuccino. Lately, the coffee scene in India has begun to change and we have many cafes that serve beautifully made coffee. It's good to know that when I want a really well-made cup of coffee, like those found in European cafes, I can get one in Mumbai itself.

Kinshuk Mahajan: I love black coffee and I drink four cups daily. It all depends on the weather and my mood. Coffee and conversations are they a lethal combination. Any conversation with anyone can be enjoyed over a cup of hot, steamy coffee. It just makes everything feel better in life.

Sheeba: I love coffee - it's my wake-up call. I start my day with a giant pot of Americano. I like robust strong brews. I like hot coffee in the morning and cold in the evening. After meals, I love a shot of espresso. Coffee and conversations is a lovely combination it's one that I indulge as often as I can with my parents, my friends, and my husband. Nespresso is a favorite for me.

Shakti Arora: I am a moody coffee drinker and I drink occasionally when I want sudden rush of adrenaline. I drink coffee mostly before workouts because it acts as a pre-workout supplement. I opt for either hot or cold coffee, depending on the weather. Coffee and conversations are definitely a lethal combination because it becomes easy to know the person better. Be it formal meetings or romantic dates, it works with every occasion.

Vahbiz Dorabjee: I am also one of those people, who is an absolute lover of coffee. I love homemade cold coffee. I used to drink a lot of coffee earlier, but my dietitian suggested not to have tea and coffee, so I have reduced it since then. I love having coffee at many coffee shops, it's best when I want to have a good talk with friends. It is good as the caffeine peps you up.

Rishikesh Ingley: I'm a total coffee addict. I just love the aroma of coffee beans. I drink about 2-3 cups of black coffee, depending on work stress. It is absolutely imperative for me to have my black coffee before I hit the gym. Conversations over coffee are not only lethal but also magical according to me.