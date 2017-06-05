WorldEnvironmentDay: TV stars pledge for a better world

Do you ever realise that we all live in a world that is becoming harmful to live in by each coming day? Seldom do we bother about our surroundings and the utter need to maintain it the way we maintain our selves.

And with global warming affecting our planet so severely, taking on measures for environmental safety is the need of the hour. So, on 5 June, the World Environment Day, we speak to TV stars on how they plan to act towards environmental safety. Here's what they had to say...

Shweta Basu Prasad: Treat your ecosystem like your own home. Don't litter, avoid plastic, and grow more trees. Global warming is growing at an alarming rate. I plant trees as many as I can. I use an eco-friendly Ganesha idol for the festival. We need to stop the toxic immersion of idols in the sea. We are contaminating what God created, by "trying" to show respect. Get in touch with people from your ALM (area line management) see what you can do to contribute in your own area. A city/country is beyond an individual's reach. Start with your home.

Shakti Arora: I can't keep the car windows open as there is so much pollution in the air and with the Metro work going on; it's really a sad situation. There is no greenery visible on the roads and moreover we are cutting trees to accommodate broadening of roads. We are a progressing city and nation, but still don’t get the quality of air we need to breathe and live. A pollution free environment is a must.

Dalljiet Kaur: Every person can contribute to keeping the environment clean. I get my car checked for PUC regularly. I save water by checking taps regularly and turn them off while brushing. It's all about saving up resources, and I do my bit in whatever little way I can. I am happy to see a lot of change in the people around me as well. Earlier, you would see people throwing stuff out of a driving car, which you don't get to see a lot these days.

Vivian DSena: I don’t use plastic bags at all. I also ensure garbage should be thrown at the right place. Wet and dry garbage should be separated and spitting on the road should be fined. We can’t be polluting our roads. I am particular about getting PUC checked regularly. Self-initiative is a must for every citizen. Taking care of our environment is our sole duty and we all must do our bit because after all this Earth is our home.

Vahbiz Dorabjee: Recently, my mother gifted me a bin for my car. It can be attached to the seat. It helps me a lot because I can throw things in it and later dispose them in a dustbin rather than discarding them on the road. Besides that, one should be reminded of not littering around and spitting. I feel angry and disgusted seeing someone spit on the road. There's a new rule in our building to have two dustbins; one for wet waste and one for dry waste. So, we have to do little contributions on our part to keep our surroundings clean.

Hasan Zaidi: Environment is a big concern with increasing pollution every day in terms of vehicles, industrial pollutants, and the carbon imprints. One can do car pooling; emissions of gas can be lessened. We only use air conditioners during the night. We take our kids to the park; we went for a cleanup drive recently at Versova. In our house, food waste is always segregated into dry and wet waste and we even prepare compost from it. It's encouraging to see that the government is getting ads that promote how food waste can be converted into manure and can be good for the soil. This cannot happen overnight it has to be an attitude.

A polluted environment is not one you want to live in; so take some initiative like our favourite TV stars have and let’s make our surroundings a better place to live!