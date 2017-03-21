Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage - Factors that favour the show

Saba Mumtaz and Rahul Kumar Tewary (Mumtaz Saba Productions) join hands yet again after ‘Meri Saasu Maa’ to present to the viewers a unique tale, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage on Sony TV.

This will be a typical example of the ‘rural’ ideologies clashing with that of the ‘urban’ sentiments!!

While we have the male protagonist Mukhi, being the highly respected person in the village of Amboli, we have the enterprising city-bred girl Aru who is highly motivated towards her work and dreams.

So what are the aspects that will drive the audience to watching this interesting tale?

Comeback of Eijaz Khan:

Certainly, topping the list will be the eagerly awaited return of popular hunk, Eijaz Khan. Last seen in shows Laut Aao Trisha and Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Eijaz’ experience and acting prowess will surely be one of the pillars of the show. And to see him in such a never-seen-before avatar of a typical village-bred guy in a traditional Gujrati attire will only add to the freshness of the show. After having seen Eijaz mostly as the suave, handsome, sophisticated guy in his earlier shows, this is indeed a new challenge for the talented actor. Not to forget the huge fan following that Eijaz will bring in to the show!!

Female lead – A Contrast to look forward to!!

While Eijaz has the backing of his fans, we have Niyati Fatnani who is relatively new, the combination which brings in a fresh flavour!! Niyati has no baggage of past characters, and this will make it easy for her to get into the shoes of the female protagonist, Aru who is a complete opposite of Mukhi. While Mukhi is self-taught, having gained knowledge through his day-to-day experiences, Aru is well-accomplished academically. This will bring in a sea-change in the perceptions that the two of them will have towards life..

Yet another contrast – The Age Difference!!

He’s 42 and she’s 22!! And this keeps them generations apart!! In addition to being brought up in completely different living setups, another aspect that makes them unique are the ages they are into!! Mukhi has seen everything and has grown wiser with age. Yes, Aru might be wiser with a well-educated background, but that does not mean that she has faced all the tough situations that life usually puts a person into!! At 22, life has just begun for her and there is a lot more of varied emotions that she has to see and go through...

The ambience and backdrop make it special!!

Gujarat and the various places in and around have been exotically captured in the show, and going by the promos, the backdrop gives a very good look and feel to the show. The makers have shot at various locales of Ahmedabad, Kutch, Bhuj and the Gujarati flavour will certainly win over the audiences in quick time...

Curiosity over its unique love tale

With the leads being poles apart in their lifestyle, ideologies and ages, it will be an interesting watch to see how their lives collide. The fact that the clash will kick-start a unique love tale, provides promise.

Overall, a show to look forward to considering that it comes from creative individuals, Saba Mumtaz and Rahul Kumar Tewary.

Get started to watch Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from tonight, 21 March at 7 PM on Sony TV.