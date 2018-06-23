Home > Tv > gossip
Is Abhilash Kumar in love with a Turkish girl, Asli Cetintahra?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
23 Jun 2018 05:43 PM

New couple alert!

This time we are back with the dating news of Laut Aao Trisha fame Abhilash Kumar. Girls who have been drooling over Abhilashâ€™s new short-hair look can get some tissue papers to wipe tears.

(Also Read: Abhilash Kumar, Bhuvan Arora, Malti Chahar and other cast in Single City Girls)

The actor has been smitten by the love bug. It seems he has found â€˜loveâ€™ in a Turkey based girl, Asli Cetintahra.

Ahem Ahem!

According to our sources, the duo met while shooting for a commercial. They clicked instantly with each other and it has been a few months that they are together.

(Also Read: Ishaan Singh Manhas, Nikhil Khurana, Arfi Lamba and Salim Diwan join the cast of Single City Girls)

We tried reaching out to the actor but he remained unavailable for comment.

Abhilash has shared a photo album on his Instagram account tagging Asli. Take a look!

Merry Christmas everyone. Madness in London #india #turkey #mumbai #istanbul

A post shared by Abhilash Kumar (@abhilashkumar) on

What do you think of Abhilash Kumar?

