Is Abhilash Kumar in love with a Turkish girl, Asli Cetintahra?

New couple alert!



This time we are back with the dating news of Laut Aao Trisha fame Abhilash Kumar. Girls who have been drooling over Abhilashâ€™s new short-hair look can get some tissue papers to wipe tears.

The actor has been smitten by the love bug. It seems he has found â€˜loveâ€™ in a Turkey based girl, Asli Cetintahra.



Ahem Ahem!



According to our sources, the duo met while shooting for a commercial. They clicked instantly with each other and it has been a few months that they are together.

We tried reaching out to the actor but he remained unavailable for comment.



Abhilash has shared a photo album on his Instagram account tagging Asli. Take a look!

What do you think of Abhilash Kumar?