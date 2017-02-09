Additi breaks up with Rizwan; finds love in Laksh?

Being in love is the best that can happen to anyone!! But losing the love after all the promises made can indeed be heartbreaking

And this is apparently what telly town’s beautiful Additi Gupta seems to be going through right now!!

Yes, the talented actress, who was in love with model Rizwan Bachav for more than two years, has apparently had a break-up!!

As per a credible source, “Additi and Rizwan have known each other for more than five years now. Rizwan, who has been friends with Ekta Kapoor, found the love of his life in Ekta’s find, Additi. With passing of time, their bond grew stronger and they realized that they are made for each other. But now, all seems to be over, as they have parted ways.”

That’s indeed sad!!

But rumour mills doing rounds have a new angle to the story...

The buzz in telly town is that Additi, who is presently part of Star Plus and Balaji Telefilms’ Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil, might have found a comforting shoulder in co-actor Laksh Lalwani, especially at a time when she is nursing wounds post her break-up.

A source from the set of Pardes confides in us, “Additi and Laksh have a strong bond, which is very much visible. They are always spotted together on the set, and prefer to spend quality time with each other.”

As we know, Additi who catapulted to success with Kis Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil, has had a flourishing career.

As for Laksh, he was earlier rumoured to be dating his then co-actor Rashami Desai.

When contacted, Laksh told us, “Nothing is going on. She is just a co-actor I am working with. There is nothing beyond this.”

On Additi’s apparent break-up with Rizwan, Laksh said, “I find it really funny when I get linked with girls. Earlier it was Rashami leaving home for me. And now, it is Additi leaving Rizwan for me. I do not connect with it. Presently, I am focussing on my work and that’s about it.”

We buzzed Additi and even sent her text messages, but did not get revert till we filed the story. Rizwan too remained unavailable.

Let’s hope love erases all sorrows and brings in happiness and of course, love!!

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.