Gossip

Are Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh more than friends?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2019 04:47 PM
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn (Swastik Productions) is a well-accepted and much-loved show.

The audiences are totally in awe of Sumedh’s stupendous portrayal of Lord Krishna in the show, whereas the simplicity of Radha is depicted perfectly by newbie Mallika Singh.

The cast and crew shoots for the show in Umergaon and stays there to avoid commuting issues.

A little birdie from the sets revealed to us that Sumedh and Mallika seem to have a very good bond and that there is a strong possibility of the duo being more than friends.

The khabri from the sets told us, ‘Both the actors are inseparable and can be seen spending most of the time together. Since Sumedh had prior experience of doing a historical show, he used to help Mallika with her lines, which seemed to break the ice between the two, and they are now too comfortable with each other.’

Sumedh and Mallika have a huge fan following, and it will surely be a treat for their fans if they are indeed dating each other.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Swastik Productions, RadhaKrishn, Star Bharat, Krishn, Radha, Tellychakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Musical Women Empowerment with Nisha JamVwal

Musical Women Empowerment with Nisha JamVwal
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
02 Apr 2019 07:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ashi Singh would like to ask Sameer aka Randeep a question
Ashi Singh would like to ask Sameer aka Randeep a... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Musical Women Empowerment with Nisha JamVwal

Musical Women Empowerment with Nisha JamVwal
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik

past seven days