Are Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh more than friends?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn (Swastik Productions) is a well-accepted and much-loved show.



The audiences are totally in awe of Sumedh’s stupendous portrayal of Lord Krishna in the show, whereas the simplicity of Radha is depicted perfectly by newbie Mallika Singh.



The cast and crew shoots for the show in Umergaon and stays there to avoid commuting issues.



A little birdie from the sets revealed to us that Sumedh and Mallika seem to have a very good bond and that there is a strong possibility of the duo being more than friends.



The khabri from the sets told us, ‘Both the actors are inseparable and can be seen spending most of the time together. Since Sumedh had prior experience of doing a historical show, he used to help Mallika with her lines, which seemed to break the ice between the two, and they are now too comfortable with each other.’



Sumedh and Mallika have a huge fan following, and it will surely be a treat for their fans if they are indeed dating each other.



