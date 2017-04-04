Hot Downloads

Gossip

Cupid attack: Ashwini Koul and Charu Mehra in LOVE?

SanaFarzeen's picture
By SanaFarzeen
04 Apr 2017 03:44 PM

It’s always a great feeling to know about a new relationship?

The gossip around it, the feeling of romance, the breezy affair...aaah! It’s really sweet, isn't it??

Tellychakkar.com has exclusively found out that two of TV town’s popular actors are in love!!

Yes you heard it right. They are in L.O.V.E!!

MTV star Ashwini Koul (Splitsvilla) is reportedly dating Kumkum Bhagya actress Charu Mehra.

The actors who are part of the same friends circle recently found themselves connected, and before they realised, cupid had struck them.

Shared a common friend of the actors, “They are currently going out on dates to know each other better. They are definitely in love but will take their own sweet time before they announce their relationship officially.”

Awww, that’s cute!!!

We tried reaching out to the couple but they remained unavailable to comment.

But fret not guys, for here are some adorable pictures of Ashwini and Charu together.

Wish you good luck guys!!!

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.

