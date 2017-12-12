An ex-Bigg Boss contestant was under contract to FAKE a ‘showmance’

“Not everything you see is true!”

This famous quote is so relevant to this piece of news. Bigg Boss, a controversial reality show has always been under the scanner for being scripted and fake. There have been many who have openly come out and tagged the TV show as FAKE.

TellyChakkar has learnt one aspect from the show which has now made us also wonder whether this non-scripted TV show is actually scripted. A hottie whose claim to fame was this notorious reality TV show had one strange clause in her contract before she entered this reality program. In one of the past seasons, this not so famous hottie entered the show as a wildcard and apart from her bold, fearless personality, she was buzzing because of her romance with a co-contestant. Post her participation in the daily show, the girl turned pretty famous.

However her romance with this handsome contestant died, just days after her eviction.

The actress never really spoke about her alleged affair with the guy outside the house. And now we came to face with the reason that this girl never spoke about her romance was because it was all rigged.

Our alert ears heard this whisper that this talented ex-contestant was given entry in the show only after she signed the contract with the special part. The makers added a section in her clause which stated that once she enters the show, she has to fake a ‘showmance’ with another eligible contestant. This male contestant, who is not new to such sham, was aware of the whole mock. His bachelorhood at that time was vague and pretty discussable! The couple had a gala time in the house and enjoyed a long run in the show.

Post their ouster, they never even saw each other. Infact, if a source has it to be quoted, it would go like, “She didn’t even know the guy much and even if she did, she would never date a guy like him. He was not even of her class.”

Currently both these individuals are dating known actors from the industry.

We have kept the story unnamed since the lady is contractually bound to not reveal it and it could spoil their respective careers. So next time if you see a couple in the show always remember that salt can also look like sugar!