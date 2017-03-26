Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet

quickie
Manit Joura

One night stands are for talented people: Manit Joura

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
25 Mar 2017 06:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Meenakshi has a new stylish look: Kanika Maheshwari
Meenakshi has a new stylish look: Kanika... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Colors launches Chhote Miyan Dhaakad

Colors launches Chhote Miyan Dhaakad
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Do you think The Kapil Sharma Show controversy is a publicity stunt?

Do you think The Kapil Sharma Show controversy is a publicity stunt?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > gossip
Gossip

Find out who is Somraj's lady love…

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
26 Mar 2017 11:15 AM

Love is something that makes one happy and smile and blush often!

We are sure the handsome lad Somraj Maity is blushing a lot these days…after all love is in the air!  

Readers, here we are to reveal the name of the gorgeous lady with whom the Ei Cheleta Bhelbheleta fame actor is in a relationship!  

For the uninitiated,  in an earlier interview with Tellychakkar.com, the actor had mentioned about the presence of someone special in his life who supports him a lot but had refrained from mentioning her name.

However, now things are different. The model-turned-actor can be seen sharing cute photos of the duo on their social networking sites. And we must tell you that the photos are awwwdorable!!!  

Can’t hold patience to know the name, eh?

Well, his lady love’s name is Ayoshi Talukdar and she is also from the industry.

When we contacted the actor he did agree about his relationship status but asked us to call later.

We wish the couple a blessed life ahead.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.

Tags > Somraj Maity, girlfriend, lady love, Ei Cheleta Bhelbheleta, Bengali TV show, Ayoshi Talukdar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top