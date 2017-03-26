Find out who is Somraj's lady love…

Love is something that makes one happy and smile and blush often!

We are sure the handsome lad Somraj Maity is blushing a lot these days…after all love is in the air!

Readers, here we are to reveal the name of the gorgeous lady with whom the Ei Cheleta Bhelbheleta fame actor is in a relationship!

For the uninitiated, in an earlier interview with Tellychakkar.com, the actor had mentioned about the presence of someone special in his life who supports him a lot but had refrained from mentioning her name.

However, now things are different. The model-turned-actor can be seen sharing cute photos of the duo on their social networking sites. And we must tell you that the photos are awwwdorable!!!

Can’t hold patience to know the name, eh?

Well, his lady love’s name is Ayoshi Talukdar and she is also from the industry.

When we contacted the actor he did agree about his relationship status but asked us to call later.

We wish the couple a blessed life ahead.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.