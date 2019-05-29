Have Ssara Khan and Ankit Gera parted ways?

MUMBAI: Falling in love and parting ways are a part and parcel of everyone’s life. The glamour industry is filled with couples, but not all the love stories lead to a fairy-tale ending.



TellyChakkar was the first to report about TV actors Ssara Khan and Ankit Gera finding love in each other. They also planned to get hitched soon.



Moreover, the duo has jointly opened a production house.



Recently, the Bigg Boss fame Ssara featured in Colors’ Kitchen Champion and revealed that she is in love and will get married this year. She also mentioned in the show that her boyfriend name’s first letter happens to be 'A'.



Soon, Ssara and Ankit confirmed the news of being in love by sharing pictures on social media with a romantic post by mentioning ‘#happiness #love #togetherness #myboo #forevermine’.



However, Ssara and Ankit have now deleted those pictures from their respective accounts.



On probing further, we got to know that Ssara and Ankit are facing trouble in their love life. The reason is unknown to us, but the couple is going through a tough time.



We contacted them, but they both remained unavailable for comment.



We hope that everything is fine between the adorable couple.