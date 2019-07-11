Is it SPLITSVILLE for ‘THIS’ Bollywood actress?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of delivering hot and fresh gossip from the world of entertainment. The industry is full of controversies and rumours, and we are always on the hunt for the spiciest of news for our readers.



Well, now, we have yet another piece of information that will come as more of a shock than a surprise to you.



A little birdie informs us that a popular actress’ marriage has hit the rocks. Apparently, the couple has had a happy marriage so far but are considering parting ways due to compatibility issues.



The actress in question is well known in the Bollywood circuit and has also won the Miss India Pageant. She has done several Bollywood films in the past and has tasted success. She recently made her digital debut.



The actress in contention is also an active contributor to community services and activism.



Can you guess the name of the actress? Drop in your guesses in the comments section below!