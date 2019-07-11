Gossip

Is it SPLITSVILLE for ‘THIS’ Bollywood actress?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jul 2019 06:03 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of delivering hot and fresh gossip from the world of entertainment. The industry is full of controversies and rumours, and we are always on the hunt for the spiciest of news for our readers.

Well, now, we have yet another piece of information that will come as more of a shock than a surprise to you.

A little birdie informs us that a popular actress’ marriage has hit the rocks. Apparently, the couple has had a happy marriage so far but are considering parting ways due to compatibility issues.

The actress in question is well known in the Bollywood circuit and has also won the Miss India Pageant. She has done several Bollywood films in the past and has tasted success. She recently made her digital debut.

The actress in contention is also an active contributor to community services and activism.

Can you guess the name of the actress? Drop in your guesses in the comments section below!

Tags > Tellychakkar, Miss India Pageant, several Bollywood, gossip,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of...

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of Richboyz Entertainment Party
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
11 Jul 2019 03:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Simone Singh gets chatty about the off-screen bond between the leads of Colors Bahu Begum
Simone Singh gets chatty about the off-screen... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Neha Marda
Neha Marda

past seven days