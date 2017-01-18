Is Kim Sharma cheating on her hubby with designer Arjun Khanna?

This bold bit of news might startle you, but that’s what Bollywood chatter is all about.

According to a popular entertainment portal, former actress Kim Sharma is allegedly cheating on her husband Ali Punjabi with designer Arjun Khanna, who’s also married.

According to another gossip site, the two have apparently been spotted at various events, including at the launch of a famous photographer’s yearly calendar.

Kim and Arjun were said to have held hands there, apart from being spotted at Alibaug together, the site stated. Moreover, Arjun is supposedly planning a Goa bash for Kim for her birthday on January 21, the site added further.

Kim was seen in movies like Mohabbatein, Fida, and Tumse Accha Kaun Hai, among others.

She was allegedly seeing cricketer Yuvraj Singh, before marrying Kenya-based businessman Ali Punjabi, who’s said to have three kids from his first marriage.

Arjun is a couturier, who excels in menswear. He has also designed for Bollywood movies and advertisements.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.