Is Lovey Sasan and Uppekha Jain’s ‘ugly argument’ with Director, the catalyst to their exit from Saathiya?

Star Plus’ popular show Saathiya (Rashmi Sharma Productions) has already bid adieu to two beautiful ladies, who have been an integral part of the show for some time now!!

We are talking about Lovey Sasan and Uppekha Jain, who essay the roles of Paridhi and Monica in the show.

It’s come to all our notice that the actors have decided to opt out of the show, as they now feel the need to look for greener pastures.

Well, that surely can be one aspect at looking at it, but there is apparently a bigger ‘controversial’ reason for the duo to have called it quits!!

So what’s the exact reason behind the exit of Lovey and Uppekha? We at Tellychakkar.com spill the beans here...

We hear that Lovey and Uppekha apparently had an ugly incident with the Director Pappu Yadav (Bhagwan Yadav) on the set about a month back. And this incident had actually triggered unrest between the three of them.

A credible source from the set told us, “The incident happened when the entire cast was rehearsing their scenes. Someone cracked a joke and all the actors started laughing. However, the Director pointed fingers at Lovey and asked her to get out of the set. He also turned towards Uppekha and asked her also to leave. The girls apparently felt really humiliated and it hurt their self respect. When they tried to talk it out with Co-Producer and Director Pawan Malhotra, things apparently did not fall into place. Eventually, this incident acted as a catalyst, and the girls decided to serve their notice period and move out of the show.”

An actor on terms of anonymity who was privy to this entire incident told us, “Guess the issue could have been sorted out then and there. However, it seemed as though there was a one-sided view on the entire thing, and this hurt Lovey and Uppekha.”

With their one month notice period ending yesterday (27 February), Lovey and Uppekha have moved out of Saathiya.

We tried calling and even sent out text messages to both Lovey and Uppekha, but they chose not to respond to our calls and messages.

We buzzed Director Pappu Yadav who said, “Well, there are lot of things that happen between an actor and director. Does anyone leave a show because of an argument with the director? Having said this, I have no problems with them. You can ask them about the reason behind them quitting the show.”

We also buzzed Co-Producer and Director Pawan Malhotra but did not get any revert.

Our efforts to reach out to the channel spokesperson were in vain.

Well, all we can say is that all that happens, happens for a reason!! We hope the three of them forget the past, and smile at each other when they get to meet up next...