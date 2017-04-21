Hot Downloads

Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shabbir Ahluwalia

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

When actors donned Positive & Negative avatar...

Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
21 Apr 2017 06:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV hunks who look DAPPER in suit!
TV hunks who look DAPPER in suit! | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > gossip
Gossip

Muah drama: Jennifer demands ‘one take’ shot for kiss with Kushal

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2017 08:00 PM

Kissa Kiss Ka.....

Every time a popular TV couple go close, TRPs soar up rocket high!

Recently, we saw the good looking and sexy couple Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget aka Maya and Arjun, getting cozy in Sony Entertainment Television’ Beyhadh (Cinevistaas).

Now, we have some juicy gossip coming in from the sets, that will leave you craving for more.

Well, what you saw on TV was not the entire (intimate) scenes that the team shot. There was much more but the channel had to edit it out, owing to ‘family viewing’ policy.

Also we are told that the writers had reportedly added the much hyped ‘kiss’, as an integral part in the sequence. As per sources present on the sets, Jennifer and Kushal, both being professional took it in the right spirit and were fine with it.

Knowing well that the kiss will become a talked about topic for a long time, on and off screen, the actors purportedly kept their cool and decided to get done with it quick. Only a selected team, was chosen to stay back to shoot while others were shooed out.

A credible source shared, “We were quite apprehensive on how Jennifer will react to the script, and its demand but she was really calm. Knowing that the kiss was an essential part during that particular scene, she only kept a simple demand with the directors. She asked him to wrap up the kiss in one shot than going in for multiple retakes.”

Apparently, Jennifer did not want the kiss to become a sensational topic of discussion on-sets. Staying true to her commitments, she had a conversation with Kushal before the scene. The actors then came on floors and finished the scene in one straight take.

“It was not an unfair demand by her and so the director happily obliged. The team of Beyhadh is really honest toward their work and that can be seen on screen through their performance,” added a crew member on account of anonymity.

Great job guys!!

Tags > Jennifer demands, Muah drama, Sony Entertainment Television, Beyhadh, Kushal Tandon,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top