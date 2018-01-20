This popular Producer’s threesome antics with reality stars is a tale of the town

“I'm looking for "The One." And I'll find her more quickly if I audition two at a time.” Popular comedian and actor Russel Peters’ above-written quote is something that comes to my mind while writing about this piquant piece.

To go into someone’s bedroom is too personal. Agreed! However, if someone’s bedroom antics become a talk of the town (industry) then we can’t help but report about it.

A producer, who has been in the business for quite some time, swings both ways, which is quite a known fact. This producer, unlike others, is quite a popular face in the industry. Currently, his threesome antics are the latest gossip that our ears have heard.

According to the grapevines, the producer is extremely high on his hormones and libido these days. And his extreme fondness for threesome has caught more than few people’s attention.

A little birdie informed us, that this lad who has been an integral part of a reality series has been doing a lot of adventures with the contestants of the same series. In fact, to our surprise, the producer, a guy and a girl best known for their reality stint were also caught in the bedroom.

Before you assume, this is not the only sexual escapade of this notorious producer. Just like his actors, he has been changing his bed partners quite often; furthermore enjoying both the clans of nature at the same time. His bedroom has seen many reality starlets walking in and out.

The interesting part is that the male reality star has been a constant in the changing trio act and the clouds of uncertainty about his orientation started floating.

Nonetheless, if this was only limited to the producer’s bedroom, there wouldn’t have been any quandary. After being caught once, the majority of the industry wallahs are aware of his escapades. In fact, even the other reality stars of the show are chirping about the same.

Any ideas on who these above-mentioned personalities are? If you think you have guessed them easily, then think twice or maybe THRICE!