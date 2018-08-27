Gossip

This popular TV actress’s demands to participate in Bigg Boss 12 will shock you!

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
27 Aug 2018 08:28 PM

MUMBAI: The nations’ biggest craze is all set to return with its twelfth season. Colors’ popular reality show Bigg Boss is expected to air in September and meanwhile the casting for the show has already begun.

Now TellyChakkar has heard this piece of gossip that one of the TV bahu who is going to participate in the show has some really high demands. TellyChakkar had reported about this very popular TV actress’ participation in the show. However, we have heard that the actress wasn’t much keen to do the show.

It then took a lot of convincing from the makers to get her on the show.

Well, if you are thinking that she has been paid a hefty amount then yes you are right. But that’s not it.

The actress is indeed one of the highest paid celebs in the season. However, apart from that the makers are apparently also offering her another favour. If a goss is supposed to be believed, the actress has been assured by the high officials that she is not going to get out of the competition at least till the 10th week. “It’s an immunity that the makers have given her.  Even though she will be nominated but she will be safe till the 10th week,” a source adds.

Well, isn’t that astounding?

Honestly, looking at the popularity of the actress, we are pretty sure irrespective of the contract, she will be secure till the 10th week. We can already imagine her in the finale week.

We are waiting for the season to go on air. Let’s see which celebs participate in the show.

Tags > Colors TV, Bigg Boss, Tellychakkar, TV actress, Bigg Boss 12, Tellychakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Suhani Dhanki brings in her birthday on the set...

Suhani Dhanki brings in her birthday on the set of Porus
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Khemmu

Bhaiya Mere

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt pose with the team...

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days