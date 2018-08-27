This popular TV actress’s demands to participate in Bigg Boss 12 will shock you!

MUMBAI: The nations’ biggest craze is all set to return with its twelfth season. Colors’ popular reality show Bigg Boss is expected to air in September and meanwhile the casting for the show has already begun.

Now TellyChakkar has heard this piece of gossip that one of the TV bahu who is going to participate in the show has some really high demands. TellyChakkar had reported about this very popular TV actress’ participation in the show. However, we have heard that the actress wasn’t much keen to do the show.

It then took a lot of convincing from the makers to get her on the show.

Well, if you are thinking that she has been paid a hefty amount then yes you are right. But that’s not it.

The actress is indeed one of the highest paid celebs in the season. However, apart from that the makers are apparently also offering her another favour. If a goss is supposed to be believed, the actress has been assured by the high officials that she is not going to get out of the competition at least till the 10th week. “It’s an immunity that the makers have given her. Even though she will be nominated but she will be safe till the 10th week,” a source adds.

Well, isn’t that astounding?

Honestly, looking at the popularity of the actress, we are pretty sure irrespective of the contract, she will be secure till the 10th week. We can already imagine her in the finale week.

We are waiting for the season to go on air. Let’s see which celebs participate in the show.