Raghu Ram finds love again in Natalie Di Luccio

Love is one beautiful thing in the world that only a few lucky ones experience. The entertainment fraternity is no stranger to this ecstatic emotion. And it seems like cupid has struck again in the industry. This time it is the bad guy of MTV, Raghu Ram.

This extremely popular ex Roadie judge has apparently found love again in Italian–Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio. A little birdie close to one of the celebrities confirmed that the duo has been going out for quite some time now.

Last year in December, Natalie and Raghu released a musical single Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein. However, at that time, no one was aware that the Page 3 celebrities were dating each other. Interestingly, in the same video, the tough guy Raghu transformed his persona as a romantic guy, which took everyone by surprise. It seems like Natalie’s magic worked quite pleasantly on him in the video.

As per our information, the lovebirds are taking it slow and trying to understand each other. They are spending quality time while traveling with each other.

Raghu, currently seen in Entertainment Ki Raat (Colors), was formerly married to actress Sugandha Garg and split in 2016 for unknown reasons. On the other hand, Di Luccio was in a relationship with popular TV actor Eijaz Khan from 2011-2015. From the looks of it, I guess it won’t be wrong to say that the duo has found love again!

A genial Natalie, best known for crooning in films like Chalo Dilli, English Vinglish, I and such, neither confirmed nor denied the news. In a TellyChakkar exclusive she said, “For my love life, when I have something to talk about, I’ll definitely talk about it.” We couldn’t reach Raghu for a comment.

TellyChakkar wishes the two a blissful life and a long companionship ahead!