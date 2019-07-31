Gossip

This reality show’s judge is in a relationship with a contestant!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 06:55 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back to serve some hot and spicy gossip to its avid readers!

Recently, we wrote about a married actor is apparently dating his co-star (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/gossip/married-actor-apparently-dating-his-co-star-suspicious-wife-lands-the-set-190724).

Now, we have another juicy piece of insider gossip from telly town.

Our sources tell us that a popular celebrity, who judged a singing reality show, is in love with one of the contestants. The duo is often spotted together and have often been told that they make a cute couple.

Apparently, they want to keep their relationship under wraps, but this industry is a small world, and every secret gets revealed over a period of time.

Can you guess who are talking about? Comment below!

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.  

Tags > Tellychakkar, spicy gossip, contestants, small world, judge, Reality show,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of The Clique Club

Celebs at the launch of The Clique Club
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Check out these sizzling behind the scene...

Check out these sizzling behind the scene pictures from Gandii Baat 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Gaurav Chopra
Sana Khan
Sana Khan

past seven days