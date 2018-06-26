Rumour has it: All is not well between Pracheen Chauhan and Chhavi Pandey

MUMBAI: Relationships in television industry are very uncertain and prove to be very fickle. Yet another television couple’s love story has apparently hit the rocks. We are talking about the rumoured couple, Pracheen Chauhan and Chhavi Pandey.

Though the actors have never come out in open and announced their love affair in public, our sources inform that apparently problems are brewing between Pracheen and Chhavi and both have parted ways.

Their break-up story did make rounds a few years back and this time again we have heard that the duo is facing tough time in their relationship.

To get more clarity about the news, we got in touch with Chhavi, who made a surprising statement by saying, “Pracheen and I have never been in a relationship. He is my good friend and he is a very good human being. I am very much single and I don’t wish to date anyone at this point of time.”

When we asked her if she ever thought of dating Pracheen, she replied, “Well, not every time friendship has to be converted into love. I am happy to be friends with him.”

Though Chhavi has refused dating Pracheen but their Instagram post means something else. The duo, has shared a lovely picture of them together on their respective accounts with a caption which makes one believe that once they were together. Take a look-

On the work front, Chhavi was last seen in Star Bharat’s Kaal Bhairav Rahasya and Pracheen as we know, has done quality work on TV with shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka and others.