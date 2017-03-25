Sanam Johar-Abigail FIGHT on the sets of Nach Baliye

Competition brings out the ferociousness in a man, isn’t it?

On the quest to push ourselves, do the best and emerge champion, sometimes people tend to cross boundaries.

Something similar happened on the rehearsals of Nach Baliye 8.

As viewers would know, the upcoming dance reality show is all set to hit the tube soon. Popular celebs like Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Aashka Goradia and her fiancé, Bharti Singh-Harsh among more will be participating in the series.

And from what we hear, the contestants are practicing day and night to outshine their counterparts.

Now, here we bring you a piece of gossip from the sets.

A little birdie informs us that young jodi Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande recently had a tough time while preparing for their act.

Sanam, who is a trained dancer, is at ease with all the movements, but Abigail, is taking time to match up to his skills.

Shares a source, “Abigail has a phobia of heights and while performing an aerial dance, she was visibly having a tough time. She wanted to stop the act and take a break and even requested the choreographers to modify the steps but Sanam stood on his ground. Not being able to take it anymore, an upset Abigail dashed out of the room in anger.”

Ouch! That must have been tough.

But fret not readers, for the two have managed to find peace and are all set to give a tough fight to other contestants!

Wait and watch.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Nach Baliye 8, produced by BBC, will air on Star Plus on weekends. Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis will be the judges.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.