On-screen love turns real for Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actors!

Mumbai: Sony TV’s romantic drama Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is winning hearts courtesy the chemistry of the lead pairing. Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) have been receiving much adulation from the audience for their chemistry. The duo became the next quintessential romantic couple from the tellydom.

While the love on screen is receiving much acclaim, there’s love blossoming off the screens as well. TellyChakkar has exclusively got to hear a scoop from the sets of the drama set in 90s’. A little birdie reveals that two actors from the show have fallen for each other.

The actors in contention are Somendra Solanki and Hema Sood who play Arjun Agarwal and Shefali respectively. According to an insider, the duo plays a couple on-screen and has apparently found love off-screen as well.

They have been dating each other since quite some time and everyone on the set is aware about their special relation. Though it is still unknown for how long they have been seeing each other and how did their love story start, a source confirms that they are indeed a thing.

A brief look at Somendra’s Instagram profile raised our eyebrows higher. Take a look...

We dropped texts to both Somendra and Hema to know more about their love story, however we couldn’t get any revert till the filing of the story.

What do you think about Randeep Rai and Ashi SIngh?

Nonetheless, don’t you feel that both of them complement each other? Share your thoughts below in the comments section.