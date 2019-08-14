Gossip

Tiff between Divya and Drishti aka Sana Sayyad and Nyra Banerjee?

14 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of gossip from the sets of Star Plus’ Divya Drishti.

While the television industry boasts of many actors who bond well with their co-stars, there are also a plethora of actors who do not get along well with each other. Sidharth Shukla–Rashmi Desai, Tinaa Dutta–Mohit Malhotra, and Shashank Vyas–Donal Bisht worked alongside each other and did complete justice to their role, but did not see eye-to-eye after the director’s cut.

There seems to be a new addition to the list. If sources from the sets of Divya Drishti are to be believed, there is a covert animosity brewing between the leads Sana Sayyad and Nyra Banerjee.

A source from the sets revealed, 'Nyra is unhappy with the way her character is developing in the show and the fact that her romantic scenes are not given as much importance as Sana and Adhvik’s characters.'

Armed with the information, TellyChakkar buzzed Nyra, and she said, 'Who told you that? Can you name the person? I would like to slap him/her. We are sisters.'

We buzzed Sana, and she replied, 'It’s a false rumour. We’re pretty thick.'

Well, we also hope that there’s no bad blood between the two.

The show is in the talented hands of veteran producer B.P. Singh under his banner Fireworks Productions. Mukta Dhond is the creative producer. The show is a well-written and entertaining supernatural drama and is liked by a large section of the audience.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Tags > Tellychakkar, Star Plus, Divya Drishti, Sidharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai, Tinaa Dutta, Mohit Malhotra, Shashank Vyas, Donal Bisht,

past seven days