This veteran actor does not show up on the sets post payment delay

According to our sources, a senior actor from a popular show on Colors did not show up on the sets, due to which the shoot was halted for three hours.



We probed the matter a bit and came to know that the actor was mighty upset because of not getting paid his dues for the show. Other actors too are facing the same issues.



A source revealed, ‘They gave a cheque to a certain actor, but when he deposited the cheque, it bounced. The production house is infamous for not paying the actors on time.’



The production was in a fix and was trying to figure out the senior actor’s house to request him to shoot, as it would have led to a huge loss to them. The actor was initially adamant but agreed to shoot only after making the unit wait for three long hours.



One of our khabris from the sets said, ‘People feel actors live a lavish life and are paid a hefty amount for their services, but the reality is gross. Few production houses give a tough time to release actors’ hard-earned money and make them go through mental torture. Sometimes even commuting conveyance is also not cleared by them, which is such an ugly side of the industry.’

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.