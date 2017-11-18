“I think we're just gonna have to be secretly in love with each other and leave it at that,” this quote of Margot in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) is the first thing that comes to my mind when I heard this piece of news. This is what must be running in the mind of these actors who are currently the subject of discourse.

TellyChakkar has heard a piece of news which has quite literally left our ears raised.

A gossipmonger who is close to both the actors notified us, a rather shocking fact about these two actors who are now happily married.

Well Yes! These actors are leading a happy married life, atleast in front of the society!

So, these two male actors who started their career from the silver screen and moved to the smaller one were once in a torrid relationship.

A little birdie who is close to one of the actors, reveals that the relationship started as a hook-up for both the not-so-straight actors and then developed into a steamy romance. This furtive affair lasted for five years or so. In fact, their social circle was completely unaware of their wistful affair.

One of the two is leading a big ticket show and is the younger one in the relationship, whereas the other made his debut on the 70 mm screen with a controversial teenage love story. Currently, the latter is shifting his focus back to Bollywood. If whispers are to be believed, the younger one was madly in love with the liaison while the other guy was more interested to continue the physical relationship. “That was one of the reasons behind their breakup,” a source justified.

The other reason why this couple couldn’t sustain was because of the social norms.

“Both of them were budding actors and they didn’t wish to risk their careers. If anyone got to know about their secret affair, they would have been a laughing stock,” an insider explained.

Post their breakup, the actors got married to their childhood friends.

Keeping in mind, the fact how adversely this story could affect their careers, we refrained from revealing their names.

Come to think of it, only if they could have come out in open about their sexuality and their relationship, it would have helped many closeted teenagers of our country. Especially when we all know how the LGBT community suffers day in and day out, sometimes in the name of Article 377 and sometimes at the hands of flagrant homophobics. We keep on reading about suicides and depression amongst people who are closeted; if celebrities of their stature come out in the open that would not just boost the moral of the millions repressed but would also help eradicate some of the stigma associated to them.

And many individuals with alternate sexuality would have garnered the confidence to come out in the open about their sexual preferences.

Only the smartest can decode the names of the actors, if you haven’t already go re-read it.

