Gossip

When a ‘drenched’ Divyanka Tripathi refused to shoot for YHM

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
16 Mar 2017 06:58 PM

We must agree that actor’s work round the clock to entertain viewers and their fans. One such dedicated actress is Yeh Hai Mohabbatien beauty Divyanka Tripathi.

Divyanka has earned fame and recognition with sheer talent, hard work and commitment. However, this time Divyanka is in news for not an amiable reason…

What are we talking about? Let’s delve into the dope…

If sources are to believed, Divyanka recently gave tough time to her crew (YHM) members while shooting for the Holi sequence.

The source further stated that Divyanka got drenched while shooting and was sitting in a wet sari in the makeup room. As her co-stars reported late to work, she refused to shoot later for the remaining portion. She made the production team wait for about an hour. After an hour’s time when Divyanka came out of her room she left the set saying that her call time was over.

We have often heard about stars and their starry tantrums but hearing such news on Divyanka came as a ‘disbeliefer’ as she is quite a professional.

Thus, we called and texted Divyanka to know her side of the story.

She said:  “I genuinely love my show, my production and my colleagues. I don't want any image to be maligned and respect lost because of such rumours spread by faceless sources.”

Well, that rests the case. Divyanka, all we can say, bura na mano holi hai!!!! 

