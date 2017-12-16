Acclaimed designer Neerusha exposes Hina, reveals all her clothes are sponsored

It looks like no one in the industry has a good rapport with TV actress Hina Khan. Her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has attracted umpteen hatred and criticism from across the corners. From big actors like Kriti Kharbanda, Karan Patel, Gauahar Khan to creative heads like Sandiip Sikcand, everyone has thrashed the ‘Yeh Rishta…’ fame actress. Some have taken it to the media while some have taken this to their social media profiles. The latest name to have joined the bandwagon is acclaimed stylist and costume designer Neerusha Nikhat.

It all started when Neerusha taking a dig at Rohan Mehra’s comment of ‘Hina being a style icon,’ tweeted on her wall. Neerusha leaked a screenshot of Hina Khan’s stylist Hemlata Periwal aka Hemu.

The screenshot was a broadcast sent by Hemu asking for sponsoring clothes for Hina Khan during her stay in Bigg Boss house. Neerusha also stated that she is glad, she refused to sponsor for Hina Khan. This didn’t go down well with Hemlata who blasted Neerusha for leaking her number and chat on social media. In an interview to an online portal, Hemlata tagged Neerusha’s act dirty.

Neerusha for the first time has come out in open to expose the sham behind Hina Khan’s style in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Neerusha exposes Hina Khan and her stylist.

“My intention was never to degrade anyone”

My intention was never to degrade anyone. If that was the intention I would have done it a long time ago, this message came to me in August. The reason I said no to the proposition was because I knew Hina when she was doing a show (Yeh Rishta) for Rajan Shahi. I know the whole story on how she exited from the show. Even though I’ve worked for a small time, I’ve worked with this woman. I know her, I know her intentions and I never liked her. So when I was offered to sponsor her in Bigg Boss for minimum 60 days, I denied. In November I replied to them that sorry I don’t sponsor. I didn’t use any kind of bad language. Even though I do sponsor but I simply denied. My reaction only came when Rohan Mehra entered the house and said that she is the style icon. I’m a Bigg Boss follower. If I like somebody I back up them, if I don’t like I will put forward my opinions. I’m friends with Vikas Gupta so I do support him.

This is what exactly Neerusha posted on her social media,

“At least wear clothes that fit your body”

When Rohan said that she (Hina) is the style icon, I was like sorry no! She is wearing clothes that are not even suiting her. My whole message was to Hina. Madam at least wear clothes that fit your body. Your height is 5’4’ and you are wearing long gowns that are floor sweeping. Everything she is wearing is too much of an overdue. I’m a renowned stylist that is the reason I can comment on it. Main kal ki aayi hui hoon (I’m not a rookie).

The idea behind sponsored clothes

While Neerusha was talking about sponsored clothes we asked her to explain the concept of sponsored clothing by stylists. She went ahead to explain. “It’s a mutual thing which is beneficial for both the parties. For instance Sonam Kapoor rarely would be buying clothes and wearing them in parties. Like Kamya Punjabi never wears sponsored clothes unless it is me. So it is completely different from person to person. There is nothing monetary returns but just couple of courtesy posts on social media.

She doesn’t deserve any good person around her

Of course it’s (sponsoring) a trend; we’ve sponsored celebs like Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi. But it’s my personal choice whom to sponsor. I’ve seen Hina in two months; she is such a negative and cribbing soul. I don’t like her personally. You are wearing 50k lehenga and sweeping floors; you are wearing a 20K gown and entering in a pool of water! You need to understand what that stylist would be going through, watching it outside. Honestly, she doesn’t deserve good person around her.

“Hemu became famous overnight because of me”

Neerusha’s on the face attitude didn’t go down well with Hina Khan’s stylist. She went ahead in the media to talk against Neerusha. Talking about the same she continued. “Why is she being so defensive? The kind of publicity she has received in just two days she had to spend a lakh or two for the same. I gave her so much of fame as a stylist why is she taking it personally. I was speaking out against Hina Khan and not her. Her assistant Priyanshi called me and threatened me that she’ll go ahead to file a case against me for leaking her number. I was like go ahead. Nobody knew who she is, I myself tried searching her on the internet but nil!”

Neerusha shared with us the threatening messages that the stylist sent her.

Style icon is not about clothes, its personality

Shilpa Shinde sometimes wears good and sometimes really bad clothes but people like her personality. Arshi also, whatever brains she has she is using it to style herself. Hina is taunting Arshi, for a matter of fact Arshi nighties will soon come in the market. So I would want to sponsor someone who I would like as a person that was the reason I tweeted. The crux of the tweet was that thank God I didn’t sponsor her or else I would have regretted it. Style icon is clothes, it’s personality. How you carry clothes is what makes you a style icon.