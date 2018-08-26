Bidaai has been turning point in my life, says Kinshuk Mahajan

Popular TV actor Kinshuk Mahajan has always been many's crush courtesy his romantic roles. His romantic charisma has made him a star amongst the girls. Continuing the streak, Mahajan will be seen in another romatic drama. However this time the color red won't just be about love but will also be about blood! Mahajan is soon going to be seen in &TV's romantic horror Laal Ishq.

How different do you think is Laal Ishq from its contemporaries?

There are currently very few shows on the tube which offers a mix of all the genres that audience likes. One such unique show is Laal Ishq which gives them a mix of romance, supernatural and thriller, which are also my favourite genres. However, all the other shows on television are quite one dimensional, but Laal Ishq presents the audience with a balanced mixture of genres which keeps them glued to the television.

With so many popular faces being a part of the show, do you think the concept is getting lost?

Popular faces being a part of the show brings an added value to the concept and the acting. Theirexperience in the industry and their face value helps amplifying the concept. So, I don’t think that bringing on popular faces affects the show’s concept, it rather enhances the idea.

What made you take up this role in Laal Ishq? Any other story from the show which you would have loved to be a part of

This particular episode has a very unique involvement of retrograde amnesia which makes the story interesting. When the team narrated the story to me, it sent shivers down my spine and convinced me to take up this role and explore my episodic hunger. I have loved all the Laal Ishq stories because they are right on point and fast paced. They have the right beginning, a build-up and an interesting climax.

If given a chance how would you scare your co-star Sana

I have known Sana for a very brief period, but I am sure she doesn’t get scared that easily. Hence, even attempting to scare her is like digging your own grave and I would never do that for sure. But if I get a chance, maybe a sand doll wearing sindoor with a pin inside it placed on her car would do the trick.

Supernatural happenings generally creeps everyone out, what is that one incident which has left you sleepless and scared?

I was shooting for a film in Ramoji Film City for one and a half month in Hyderabad. Before I travelled for this shoot, I was told many haunted stories revolving around that area which built up a kind of fear in my mind. Because of this fearful thought, I always felt some unrest in my room leaving me sleepless for days. To get rid of this restlessness, I started listening to bhajans on television. However, instead of getting rid of the feeling, something happened which was even more strange – the television wire caught fire. Following this, at the end of our shoot, while walking back towards my car, I realised that in sync with my steps the street lights were flickering and I immediately ran towards my car, stepped in and just drove.

One classic love story that you would like to give a supernatural twist

I would love to give a supernatural twist to the classic movie Titanic, having Leonardo Di Caprio come back to life even after freezing to death in the waters of Atlantic

If not an actor, what other passion you would have pursued?

If not introduced to the television industry, I would probably pursue my career as a businessman.

Every actor has that one turning point in their life which leads them to their dream path. What was your turning point?

I had many turning points in my life. My career hasn’t been a highway, but the one highlight I would say was the television show ‘Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai’. The show and the character brought me under the spotlight!

What is your fitness mantra? And how do you manage it with your busy shoot schedule?

I wouldn’t consider myself a fitness freak but my mantra to stay healthy would be to take out atleast an hour every day for gym or to exercise by your own. I have recently started practicing Zumba and Yoga for peace and mental fitness.

Given a chance in Bollywood, which actress would you like to co-star with? And why?

Bollywood has many good actresses so choosing one would be very difficult but if given a chance, I would like to co-star with Shraddha Kapoor.