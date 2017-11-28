Celebs slamming Hina are Vikas' chameleon friends, says boyfriend Rocky

TV beauty Hina Khan is one of the most controversial contestants in this edition of Bigg Boss. Since the inception of the controversial show, Khan got into everyone’s wrong books. Not just the inmates, certain sections outside the house have also joined the bandwagon of Anti-Hina. While her loyal fans are impassive and still devoted to her, Hina is being trolled on social media heavily. Call her hypocrite or arrogant, Hina Khan is surely the talk of the town.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Khan’s close friend and alleged boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. In an exclusive conversation with us, Rocky bashed Hina’s haters and put his opinions staunchly.

Firstly, tell us, what do you think about Hina's performance in the BB house?

Oh, she’s playing great! Within the boundaries of decency and grace, she is playing quite well. Obviously, there were some mistakes and bumps down the road but that’s absolutely natural, it proves that she is real.

This season, Hina has been receiving much flaks and criticism from the audience and the inmates. What do you feel?

See, on the whole, she is loved by the country and we have the proof of it. If you consider a recent survey and the votes she’s been getting all along in this season, is the testimony. However, I won’t deny that a portion of social media is criticizing everything including the good things that Hina is doing. This is happening since it is mostly motivated and is a result of online campaigning and PR.

Why do you think there's so much of negativity around her? What went wrong with her?

As I said earlier, the negativity is limited and only prevalent on social media. She is a big name and a strong person and because of this she stands out in the crowd. So, due to her strong footing on the show and immense popularity, the inmates feel insecure. The people outside the house will have to comply with their own contenders who are inside the house otherwise the battle will be lost for them.

Even Salman Khan has given Hina a slight hint about her attitude. What do you think about it? Do you think Salman is being biased?

Salman has never questioned her attitude, there were some instances where according to him, Hina should’ve been more vocal but she wasn’t, that’s all about it. I think people are using Salman’s name to make a point that Hina is not playing well. I don’t think we should jump to a conclusion just after one weekend and say Salman is biased. We are not inside the house; we have a better view of the game than the inmates. So at least we should be more sincere with our judgment.

On social media she is being heavily trolled for being a hypocrite. Do you think she is a hypocrite?

On social media she was trending also and I believe more than the trolls, motivated campaign and PR plus other contenders’ celebrity friends are trying their best to make a negative noise about her but it doesn’t have a ring to last. Hina is the highest voted contestant. It is highly unlikely that any of this will affect her fans.

From Gauahar to Kishwer to Karan everyone has taken a dig on her. Do you think the whole industry is going against her?

These are a handful of people; they don’t represent the entire industry. Most of them belong to Vikas’ lobby and that’s the reason they are opposing Hina. There have been so many instances where other celebs have supported her. Moreover, there are a few of Vikas’ friends who supported Hina and we appreciate it. The same handful of flag bearers was doing the same for Shilpa initially when she was being nasty towards Vikas. It is just like they are his chameleon friends. They change colour to back his (Vikas) new best friend (Arshi) and bash Hina. It’s pretty obvious and lame.

Do you think her participation in the show will cost her badly? Do you feel somewhere it has backfired on her?

Not at all! It’s going to be a huge test of will and patience for her. We are sure she will come out glorious.

Who do you think might win the show this season?

Without any preconditions or prejudices I think Hina, Vikas or Shilpa have high chances to win.